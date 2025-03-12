OPINION: Gaza, Canada, Panama, Greenland — the price of empire

Our new administration’s foreign policies are starting to take shape. They reveal disturbing ideas and trends. They also include huge challenges.

Canada and Greenland are already part of NATO. To take them by force would require war with NATO. To keep them would require at least doubling the U.S. armed forces and spending uncounted trillions our government doesn’t have or any plans to raise. Canada and Denmark, which owns Greenland, won’t give them to our government. They want to be their own countries. And as we learned in Iraq, other countries will kill and maim our soldiers if we just invade. So where will the funds come from to go to war with NATO when the Congress is giving it all to Elon Musk and the billionaires in the U.S.?

Add to the need for troops for the Canadian and Greenland invasions, the additional troops needed to take and hold the Panama Canal since the Panamanians will fight, plus the Gaza colony, and then securing Ukraine, if Ukraine’s president bends the knee to ours. Where will the troops come from as we downsize our military, and who will pay them?

It will take a decade plus a full Army division to secure, occupy and then pacify Gaza. Clearing rubble, dismantling the unexploded bombs and burying the dead in Gaza will probably take all the resources of the Navy Seabees, the Air Force Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron (Red Horse) and the Army Corps of Engineers for several years with no profit for anybody. No country will help the U.S. pay for anything on that scale. And all of this needs to take place before any Trump hotel resorts and golf courses can even be started.

Lastly, there is a proposed new project in Ukraine to take and mine about half their rare earth minerals, which seem to mostly be located in Russian-occupied Eastern and Southern Ukraine. A war to expel Russia and then a permanent occupation force will be needed. That may or may not happen still. It depends if Ukraine’s president surrenders to ours.

In World War II, the U.S. had 16 million people in its armed forces, eight times what we currently have. We also had the draft and, since we’d been attacked at Pearl Harbor, we had the will of the American people to see the war through to the end. The U.S. experience in Iraq and Afghanistan showed us that we, as a people, have little tolerance for prolonged wars of conquest and long occupations. We have even less tolerance when our killed-in-action numbers top 5,000 or more a year. But this is likely on the current path.