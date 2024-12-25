OPINION: Genuine Christmas story needs no embellishment

This is the savior we celebrate on this day. This savior came as a poor, defenseless baby with nothing but the love of his mother and surrogate father to sustain him. As this child grew into an adult and began to teach those around him about the God who had sent him, he remembered the song of his mother (the Magnificat — Luke 1:46-55) that spoke of the lifting up the lowly and sending the rich away empty. He preached about bringing good news to the poor, release to the captives, sight to the blind, freedom to the oppressed and the year of jubilee (Luke 4:18-19). These words put him in direct opposition to the empire, the wealthy and the powerful. These words caused him to be rejected by his home town. Because of these words, he ultimately was killed by those in power.

The world has not changed much in the last 2,000 years. Empires still conquer the weak. The poor still struggle to feed their families and keep a roof over their heads. The powerful and wealthy still do everything they can to maintain their position and control. And sometimes I am the poor and sometimes I am the one with power and control. But let us tell the story again of the one who came into the world as a helpless baby, the one who came for the outcast and the forsaken, the one who came for me even when I forget what Christmas is about.

Jesus, the son of God, came into the world to change the world — to change us. When we are more concerned with our possessions than our neighbor who has little or nothing, we forget the reason Jesus came into the world. When we are blind to the needs of our neighbors across the street and across the world, we forget the love that he shared with us so that we might share it with the world.

May your Christmas celebration include a thought for those who have less than you. May you raise a prayer for the captive and oppressed. But most importantly, may you be changed by the birth of this baby who came to change the world.

Merry Christmas.