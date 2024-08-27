Get serious about improving youth mental health

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

Where is the sensible balance between respecting a family’s privacy and protecting people from what can happen behind closed doors? That’s one of the many questions raised by the horrific slaughter of a couple and three of their five children near Fall City, Wash., on the morning of Oct. 21.

The family’s eldest child, a 15-year-old boy, has been charged with five counts of first-degree aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder, for shooting his 11-year-old sister. She told police that she survived by “playing dead” and then climbed out a window to escape.

As often happens when reality explodes from behind an ideal public image, neighbors said the family, who home-schooled their children and were active in the community, looked “perfect” from outside. Clearly, all was not perfect inside their lakefront home.

Scant information has been released. The youth’s attorney says people who knew him have described the boy as “kind and caring.” The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office notes that he has no prior criminal history. One thing appears clear: A deeply distressed teenager had mental health needs that were not being met — and access to a gun.

A paper just released by the Children’s Alliance points out that Washington ranks 48th nationally in youth mental health. That measure tallies both the degree of need (high) and the availability of publicly subsidized care (low). It also notes a status quo at the state level that is both backward and untenable: Despite years of documented concern, no single official oversees this area of state policy.