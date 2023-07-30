The title of the article in the June 22 edition of Sport Fishing reads “Bycatch is Killing Legendary Alaskan Fishing. Commercial trawl bycatch is decimating Alaska’s king salmon and halibut.”
The author is Cody McLaughlin, a noted conservationist who covers public policy issues related to hunting, fishing and the environment. His article talks about the giant Chinese fishing trawlers. He calls them “Big Trawl,” who are decimating the salmon and halibut population off the coast of Alaska and causing great harm to the ocean environment.
We learn that China and other countries in their quest to provide cheap protein for their growing populations are strip-mining our shores for the plentiful pollock by dragging giant nets along the sea floor, much like the loggers of old who clearcut vast expanses of land with no thought of how they were damaging the environment. Chinese fishermen are sending 80% of their massive pollack catch to China. The remaining 20% goes to McDonald’s restaurants for “Filet-O-Fish.” And the $45 a pound pollock caviar also goes to China for its growing class of billionaires.
“Big Trawl” in Alaska has reported wasting 141 million pounds of bycatch per year for the last 10 years. Bycatch is when a fisherman or fishing vessel catches a fish that they can’t keep or sell, so they have to discard it.
Fact: Since 1991, nearly 1.8 million king salmon have been documented as trawl bycatch off the coast of Alaska in the Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands and the Gulf of Alaska. Experts believe that these numbers only account for about 15% of the damage done and that 10 times that number of fish and wildlife are destroyed and not seen or counted. The nets are destroying halibut nesting areas and devastating their population.
Meanwhile, the fish populations in the rivers along the coast of the continental United States, Canada and Alaska are plummeting. Sports and tribal fisheries are being cut way back or closed. The legendary Kenai River, where in 1985 the International Game Fish Association recorded the all-tackle world record 97-pound, 4-ounce chinook salmon, has been closed for two seasons. World class fisheries on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers are now closed to subsistence fishing.
Most of the fish bycatch from “Big Trawl” are from the Columbia River system in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. In fact, very few are from Alaskan rivers. It is estimated that two-thirds of southeast Alaska salmon catch is from Northwest rivers, especially the Columbia and Snake rivers. These are huge numbers of fish that will not return to spawn and reproduce in their native habitat. The four lower Snake River dams are being falsely blamed for these fish not returning.
From 1983 until almost 2020, Caspian terns, cormorants and other predatory birds nested on Rice Island, a human-made island at the estuary of the Columbia River. They killed hundreds of millions of salmon smolts during that time. Cormorants are still a problem. And for years, thousands of seals and sea lions have gathered below Bonneville Dam to greet the returning salmon. They are killing about 40% of the fish. Further upstream, sports fishing, commercial fishing and Indian fisheries kill another 30%. If these salmon are truly endangered, why do we keep killing them? Environmental groups have virtually ignored these issues
Now, Michael Simon, U.S. District Court judge for the District of Oregon, has taken over the salmon issue. He has ordered the spilling of fish and water over all eight lower Snake and lower Columbia river dams, which is causing a deadly soup of 125% total dissolved gas in the water that runs all the way to the ocean. Many fisheries biologists believe that few if any salmon smolts will survive this journey.
Should judges be making decisions about our wildlife instead of elected officials and trained biologists?
Our hydropower system of dams and power grid are the envy of the rest of the world, where electrical bills are high and power blackouts are a daily occurrence. The Northwest Power and Conservation Council was set up by Congress to watch for possible power interruptions. They continually run computerized scenarios for what they call “loss of load probability,” the chance that our power supply will not keep up with demand. A rating of 5% or less is acceptable. Their computer simulations are predicting a 26% to 33% chance of loss by 2026 — in other words, power blackouts, and that’s not even considering the possible loss of our dams. We get 60% of our power from dams.
Sometime in the near future, you could wake up freezing in the middle of the night. You will try to turn on your lights and heat, but nothing will happen because your electricity is off. Or, in the middle of a 100-degree day, your air conditioning will stop, and you won’t be able to restart it because your electricity is off. You will stomp around frantically wondering what is going on because you didn’t pay attention when we tried to warn you of the consequences of losing our dams.
So listen to what we’re saying so that you understand the “salmon vs. dams” issue and can get involved before it’s too late.
Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams is inviting you to our “Pacific Northwest Fish Symposium,” Aug. 17 at Walla Walla Community College, 1470 Bridge St., in Clarkston, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a break from noon until 1:30 p.m.
No lunch will be served.
We hope to see you there. Go to our website at cfpfd.org/register and learn more about us and join our cause. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Did you know that the largest salmon runs ever recorded returning through the Columbia River system occurred from 2000 to 2015, a 15-year period beginning 25 years after the last dam was completed on the Snake River.
Come check out our symposium. We have proof.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.