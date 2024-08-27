Going inside the network of mass manipulator George Soros

An email sent to me in September of 2022 explained the coalition of media, politicians and the growing epidemic of lawlessness before the election that came later that year — and it continues to be applicable in the upcoming general election.

George Soros is the multibillionaire influencer of U.S. elections, especially when it comes to prosecuting and district attorneys as well as state attorneys general. This involves the allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars with webs of connections.

I think the growing epidemic of lawlessness is mostly his legacy. Knowing the players and their connections to him is necessary to be an informed citizen.

To list a few:

Gretchen Whitmer, the current governor of Michigan, worked for Soros.

The sister of Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is married to one of Soros’ sons.

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, is married to Soros’ nephew.

Smartmatic, a voting machine supplier, is run by Lord Mark Malloch-Brown who works for Soros and the World Bank.

The woman who accused U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual abuse, Christine Blasey Ford, was represented by attorney Debra Katz during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. Katz worked for Soros at the Open Society Foundation, which funds Soros’ Project on Government Oversight, where Katz also worked. POGO cosigned the letter the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., presented against Kavanaugh’s nomination.

On Jan. 22, 2023, Vice President Kamala Harris altered our founding document by stating: “A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence that we each are endowed with the right to liberty and pursuit of happiness.” Omitted from her version were the phrases “we are endowed by our Creator” and “the right to life.” But those aren’t especially important when one is speaking at a pro-abortion rally.

Speaking of Harris, her husband, attorney Douglas Emhoff, is taking an extended leave of absence from his executive position at DLA Piper, a Washington, D.C., law firm. In 2015, DLA Piper audited the Clinton Foundation and has given thousands of dollars to it. That is the same year when the Clinton Foundation scandals broke, just as Hillary Clinton was preparing for her presidential campaign.

She said: “People (the deplorables) must give up their deep-seated religious beliefs.”

Her “Trump-Russia” conspiracy failed.

Other players to know about include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is planning on criminalizing online parodies of Harris. Newsom is former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s nephew. Remember when Pelosi said: “You have to pass the Obamacare bill to find out what’s in it,” or “You don’t need God anymore; you have us Democrats,” and “You need to vote for Democrats; otherwise illegal aliens will lose their rights”? Meanwhile Eric Adams, the mayor of sanctuary New Year City, is telling the illegals to “keep walking.”

On Feb. 18, 2019, Pelosi said: The “border is secure” after selling for scrap metal the remaining parts of the incomplete border wall.

On Sept. 11, 2022, Pelosi said there was no need for the wall and no terrorists were invading, ignoring the hundreds that have been arrested. A terrible number of children and adults have been raped and killed by illegals who were arrested and then released.

Harris has repeatedly said, “My values haven’t changed.” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., observed: “She is being pragmatic to secure votes.”

On May 12, 2019, Harris she wanted Medicare, free housing, and a pathway to citizenship for illegals.

On Oct. 7, 2019, Harris wanted mandatory confiscation of defensive weapons from U.S. citizens.

On June 18, 2020, Harris wanted to defund the police by “re-imagining” their funding. If that happens, as I wrote last month, Clint Eastwood’s comment about most crimes becoming a capital offense may occur.

On Oct. 18, 2019, Harris wanted the rest of the country to pay for sex-change surgeries for prisoners and illegal aliens as happens in California. She supported allowing prisoners with testosterone and penises to be in women’s prisons while men could compete in women’s sports.