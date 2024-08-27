Going inside the network of mass manipulator George Soros

An email sent to me in September of 2022 explained the coalition of media, politicians and the growing epidemic of lawlessness before the election that came later that year — and it continues to be applicable in the upcoming general election.
George Soros is the multibillionaire influencer of U.S. elections, especially when it comes to prosecuting and district attorneys as well as state attorneys general. This involves the allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars with webs of connections.
I think the growing epidemic of lawlessness is mostly his legacy. Knowing the players and their connections to him is necessary to be an informed citizen.
To list a few:
Gretchen Whitmer, the current governor of Michigan, worked for Soros.
The sister of Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is married to one of Soros’ sons.
Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, is married to Soros’ nephew.
Smartmatic, a voting machine supplier, is run by Lord Mark Malloch-Brown who works for Soros and the World Bank.
The woman who accused U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual abuse, Christine Blasey Ford, was represented by attorney Debra Katz during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. Katz worked for Soros at the Open Society Foundation, which funds Soros’ Project on Government Oversight, where Katz also worked. POGO cosigned the letter the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., presented against Kavanaugh’s nomination.
On Jan. 22, 2023, Vice President Kamala Harris altered our founding document by stating: “A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence that we each are endowed with the right to liberty and pursuit of happiness.” Omitted from her version were the phrases “we are endowed by our Creator” and “the right to life.” But those aren’t especially important when one is speaking at a pro-abortion rally.
Speaking of Harris, her husband, attorney Douglas Emhoff, is taking an extended leave of absence from his executive position at DLA Piper, a Washington, D.C., law firm. In 2015, DLA Piper audited the Clinton Foundation and has given thousands of dollars to it. That is the same year when the Clinton Foundation scandals broke, just as Hillary Clinton was preparing for her presidential campaign.
She said: “People (the deplorables) must give up their deep-seated religious beliefs.”
Her “Trump-Russia” conspiracy failed.
Other players to know about include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is planning on criminalizing online parodies of Harris. Newsom is former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s nephew. Remember when Pelosi said: “You have to pass the Obamacare bill to find out what’s in it,” or “You don’t need God anymore; you have us Democrats,” and “You need to vote for Democrats; otherwise illegal aliens will lose their rights”? Meanwhile Eric Adams, the mayor of sanctuary New Year City, is telling the illegals to “keep walking.”
On Feb. 18, 2019, Pelosi said: The “border is secure” after selling for scrap metal the remaining parts of the incomplete border wall.
On Sept. 11, 2022, Pelosi said there was no need for the wall and no terrorists were invading, ignoring the hundreds that have been arrested. A terrible number of children and adults have been raped and killed by illegals who were arrested and then released.
Harris has repeatedly said, “My values haven’t changed.” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., observed: “She is being pragmatic to secure votes.”
On May 12, 2019, Harris she wanted Medicare, free housing, and a pathway to citizenship for illegals.
On Oct. 7, 2019, Harris wanted mandatory confiscation of defensive weapons from U.S. citizens.
On June 18, 2020, Harris wanted to defund the police by “re-imagining” their funding. If that happens, as I wrote last month, Clint Eastwood’s comment about most crimes becoming a capital offense may occur.
On Oct. 18, 2019, Harris wanted the rest of the country to pay for sex-change surgeries for prisoners and illegal aliens as happens in California. She supported allowing prisoners with testosterone and penises to be in women’s prisons while men could compete in women’s sports.
Providing for our energy independence won’t happen when Harris bans fracking and off-shore drilling her first day in office, as she said in 2018, 2019 and 2022.
On Jan. 8, 2019, Harris wanted to increase personal taxes, estate taxes and taxes on profits on some investments called “unrealized gains.” As President Ronald Reagan once said: “For Republicans, every day is July Fourth. For for Democrats, it’s April 15.”
On July 4, 2023, Harris said she was proud of Biden economics, which with 10% inflation during four years caused price increases of 30% to 40% and led to thousands of dollars in lost purchasing power. She has repeatedly claimed she was the last person to leave the Oval Office after advising President Joe Biden on policies, which he accepted.
Remember they mandated the vaccine jabs, mostly unnecessary ventilators, the kidney toxic drug remdesivir and isolation of hospitalized patients.
Harris often says, “We must be unencumbered by what has been, but what can be,” whatever that means.
She is trying to outrun her past.
After Biden stopped his campaign, influential Democrats initially suggested she should step aside for the good of the party, until they “reimagined” her as competent.
Her vice presidential selection, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz of “Stolen Valor” fame, did serve as a command sergeant major for a short time, but did not retire with that rank as he claimed. Instead, he retired as a master sergeant. This claim is in campaign materials, such as on coinlike medals, publicly stated and many times it insinuated actual combat.
I am a honorably discharged major, a former U.S. Army flight surgeon who could have died in three different military aircraft accidents. Walz is an insult. Of course, since Walz is a champion of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), which can mean, “Didn’t Earn It,” he would claim the elevated rank. It’s amazing how the radical left now loves the military and is patriotic.
More concerning is how Harris and Walz have endorsed the “censorship industrial complex.” According to the May 1 interim report of the U.S. House of Representatives, this involves the government stifling free speech as evidenced by Elon Musk’s X being banned. Writing in the UK Guardian this month, Robert Reich, President Clinton’s former secretary of Labor, said that “Regulators around the world should threaten Musk with arrest if he doesn’t stop disseminating lies and hate on X.”
On Sept. 4, Lewiston Tribune columnist Russell Gee wrote: “Everything’s weaponized; it’s past time to put away swords.” The intent is good. It just neglects to state the weaponization he describes is from the Biden administration’s use of the FBI, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Food and Drug Administration to influence the traditional and social media into censoring ideas it disapproves of as “misinformation” or “disinformation.”
Christian churches are infiltrated with informers.
Christians are labeled domestic terrorists and they are arrested and jailed for speaking their beliefs.
Harris isn’t attending this year’s Catholic Charities Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner.
Many physicians lose their medical licenses or specialty certification for their successful treatments of diseases.
Presidential candidates are being convicted of actions after being fraudulently prosecuted by Soros-sponsored district attorneys and state attorneys general.
Former President Donald Trump providentially survived two assassination attempts, which were encouraged by the radical left’s inflammatory rhetoric. As this is being written, Biden has not ordered adequate Secret Service protection for Trump.
On Sept. 17 — two days after the second attempt on Trump’s life — Hillary Clinton stated: “Trump is a danger to the nation and the world.”
Iran has Trump in its sights, as Biden earlier said.
As an intelligent observer, I hope Gee means topics such as these. Since citizens are becoming aware of true weaponization, Gee and the radical left are abandoning that previously successful tactic. His concept of “We The People” craftily inserts “not just those who qualify for a U.S. passport” to claim illegal aliens are entitled to the rights of citizens.
Everyone knows the problems with that belief, as Venezuelan gangs in Aurora, Colo., demonstrate.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmologist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.