OPINION: Government purge threatens firefighting efforts

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

———

Every summer, wildfires crackle through the dusty shrub-steppe reaches of the Yakima Valley. And every summer, grateful residents thank the firefighters who work their tails off to save lives, homes, personal property and beloved lands.

But this year, crews from the state Department of Natural Resources might not be able to do much when smoke boils ominously over the ridge behind your house or flames threaten your barn.

It’s not their fault — it’s because of a decision by the Trump administration.

Hours after taking office last month, Donald Trump started signing executive orders to block previously approved federal spending, including $200 million the government had promised for Washington wildfire prevention and response. The state was counting on the money to buy firefighting equipment and to reimburse crews for last year’s work.

Last week, though, DNR officials discovered they can’t access a dime of that cash. Nobody from the Trump team notified them ahead of time, and nobody is offering them any explanation.

Apparently, it’s part of Trump’s order to shut down the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act. Former President Joe Biden signed the act into law in 2022, channeling billions of dollars into grants, incentives and loans for infrastructure investments.

Trump’s blind contempt for his predecessors made it an easy target.