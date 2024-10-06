OPINION: Group in Meridian still on quest for beating a silent killer

Writing political columns is what I do professionally (OK, it’s more like a hobby), but raising awareness about diabetes is at least a few notches higher on my “care” meter.

That’s because I have been battling the disease for more than 20 years and playing on “house money” throughout that time. I was on death’s doorstep 20 years ago, with a clogged heart slowly but steadily sucking the life out of me. A five-way bypass surgery took care of that problem and here I am today: working for free and enjoying every minute of it.

I belong to the Meridian Lions Club, which is a marvelous outlet for my passion. Globally, the Lions have been long recognized for its focus on eye and vision care and, in recent years, diabetes has moved toward the top of the priority list.

For good reason. Diabetes is a leading cause of blindness and the Lions figure, correctly, that stopping diabetes is a key to improving vision care.

The battle is neverending. According to the American Diabetes Association, 37 million people have diabetes (it was just 25 million when I started making pitches more than a decade ago) and 95 million people have this ticking time bomb called pre-diabetes. So, that’s more than 100 million people in this country dealing with diabetes in some form.

Worldwide, the number jumps to nearly 540 million — with no signs of slowing down.

So please forgive me for making a pitch for the Breakthrough T1D (formerly Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) Walk, which will be held at 9 a.m. MDT Oct. 12 at Kleiner Park in Meridian. Around 400 people are expected to participate, and the fundraising goal is more than $63,300. That may not be huge numbers or big dollars, but it is one small step toward stopping this horrible disease.

The event may not have great relevance outside of the Treasure Valley, but the Breakthrough group is an important one, especially for individuals and families dealing with Type 1 diabetes. As the folks there put it, “no other organization does more to improve the everyday lives of people with Type 1 diabetes — from therapy development and access, to expanding research advocacy and community support.”