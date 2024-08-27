OPINION: Heed voters’ concerns in move away from natural gas

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

On Election Day, voters pushed back on legislative and regulatory overreach by approving Initiative 2066, a wide-ranging measure that protects the availability of natural gas as an energy source.

The Times editorial board encouraged voters to approve the initiative while urging them to retain the state’s fledgling climate response law by rejecting another initiative, I-2117. The reason is that lawmakers failed to consider fully the uncertain future of the Northwest energy grid as the state makes ambitious and necessary moves to limit polluting emissions. They also ignored the challenges laws and regulations against natural gas would pose on everything from housing affordability to restaurant business costs.

Even if Initiative 2066’s opponents attempt to challenge its constitutionality in court, state lawmakers should draw a lesson from its passage. As they examine Washington’s climate goals, they need to recommit to ensuring all Washingtonians have a future with a reliable and affordable supply of energy to their homes and businesses.

The events that led to 2066 show a majority of voters do not trust lawmakers’ current plan to deliver on that promise. Already, Gov. Jay Inslee and the Legislature have mandated a reduction of greenhouse gas-emitting sources of electricity while electric vehicles, heat pumps and other demands are taxing the state’s electricity grid. Factor in energy-thirsty data centers and there’s a recipe for higher energy bills, or, even worse, the prospect of rolling blackouts during peak load times like cold snaps and heat waves.

A clean energy future will need more electricity, full stop.

Intermittent renewables like wind and solar also won’t be able to provide a 1-to-1 replacement for on-demand fossil fuel sources. This transition will take time. No wonder many of Washington’s 1.3 million natural gas customers are eager to defend their existing energy pipeline of gas.