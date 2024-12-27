OPINION: Here are the spots where I missed the strike zone in 2024

This time of year I tend to lapse into a kind of a melancholy nostalgia, remembering the past warmed by a golden glow that, of course, never really existed. Still, it’s good for the heart and soul to reflect on old friends and departed family, and remember the decent and caring folks who have crossed and continue to cross my lucky path. Like most, I remember Christmases past and then do my best to purge my Ebenezer Scrooge impulse.

I get misty eyed, for instance, thinking about my mom staying up extra late to make sure I got home safely from college during the Christmas break. She unfailing anticipated my need for nourishment no matter the hour.

I think about my dad gently cursing under his breath as he tried to make that damn Christmas tree stand work properly so that Mom’s perfect tree was straighter and sturdier than an evergreen had ever been in the wild.

And writing the last column of the year always causes me to pause and recall the late, great David Broder, the Washington Post reporter and columnist. Broder, who other than the occasional column about the Chicago of his youth or his love of baseball, covered politics in what surely was a less contentious time. And Broder always wrote a year-end column cataloguing the errors of judgment or fact he felt he had made during the preceding 12 months. You don’t see much of that these days.

So, in the spirit of Dave Broder, I’ll account for a few mistakes I’ve made.

I underestimated — badly underestimated — the political staying power of the president-elect. No excuses. I didn’t see his comeback coming. My error.

I misjudged what I believed would be the eliminating consequences of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Donald Trump’s attempt to recapture the White House. I just didn’t foresee millions of my fellow Americans discounting that affront to democracy. I was wrong. Really wrong. Jan. 6 turns out to have been less the defining moment I prophesied and more a rallying cry for Trump supporters who continue to believe an election was stolen from him.

I thought the constant drumbeat of news coverage of President Joe Biden’s age and cognitive decline was misguided and badly overplayed, particularly considering that his opponent is nearly as old. I was wrong. In hindsight, the former president won the November election on that night last June when the current president couldn’t formulate a coherent argument regarding his fitness or his future program. I thought, incorrectly, that people close to Biden would find a way to spare him a legacy-defining campaign that he should never have attempted. I got it wrong.

There was much else that I got wrong, in part, because I came of age when politics wasn’t defined by Tik Tok influencers and conspiracy theory podcasters. I made the mistake, as is said of unlucky generals, of fighting the last war. The political battlefield is so very different now. I confess to misreading many of the signs.

I misjudged the willingness of the modern Republican Party to embrace a convicted felon for the biggest job in the world. And I misjudged the electoral impact of the Democratic Party seeming to always lead with identity politics, while talking past where so many voters live.

Both political parties have an age problem that I have largely missed. I still believe experience, judgment and character count in public life, but a lot of us lose a step or more after 70. Bring on the kids.

And perhaps I have been wrong in being too pessimistic about our country’s future. We’ve been through a lot. Maybe we’ll find a way to address the toxic division and the rampant disdain for so much that I think is fundamental to a working democracy, things such as moderation and patience and expertise. I hope my pessimism is wrong. I really do.