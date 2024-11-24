OPINION: Here’s one thing Idaho voters can agree on

If the election post-mortem points to one glaring problem in Idaho, it is the lack of a comprehensive voter’s guide.

All that Gem State voters get in the mail now is a pamphlet each general election and it’s limited to details about the initiatives and constitutional amendments up for a vote.

That falls far short of the wealth of material voters in Washington — as well as Alaska, Arizona, California, Oregon and Utah — receive in a printed and/or online version.

Take Washington, for example.

Before voters in the Evergreen State cast a ballot, they have access to almost 100 pages of information that includes:

The ins and outs of voting, such as deadlines for registration and when ballots are mailed to voters. The process of voting by mail is explained. An online source for getting election results is made available.

How the system works. For instance, there are links to political parties as well as to federal and state agencies that watchdog campaign contributions.

Included are such details as what qualifications are required to hold federal, state and local office — and what the people who hold those jobs are obligated to do.

The Electoral College is explained as “a process, not a place,” in which Washington’s 12 electoral votes go to the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.

Also outlined are the contours of congressional and legislative districts and counties.

There are explanations about how ballot initiatives and referendums function. Substantial pro and con arguments are presented — along with who supports or opposes each ballot measure. Also included is a fiscal impact statement.

Biographies and statements are presented from each candidate — including third parties and independents — for every elected position, from president and vice president to Congress, statewide office, Legislature, judicial and county office.

Guides are tailored to accommodate local congressional, legislative and county contests.

Idaho could use such specific, objective and complete information.

Not everyone has access to news media to learn about candidates.