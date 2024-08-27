OPINION: High school diploma no longer does the whole job

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

For all the innovation and brainpower associated with Washington in the last three decades, this state has a strangely tepid relationship with higher education.

Only half of high school students enroll in college or job-training programs after graduation. At one time, that might have worked. Today, it portends a looming crisis for Washington’s economy.

It’s easy to shrug off the doomsayers, to look at the state’s booming economy (first nationwide in economic growth, ninth in the number of jobs projected over the next decade), and assume this rising tide will lift all boats.

That would be a mistake. Research released this month by business leaders at the Washington Roundtable found that 75% of the 1.5 million new jobs forecast — in such industries as education, health care and skilled trades — will need at least an associate degree or technical certificate. Nearly half will require a bachelor’s degree.

In the blunt words of the Roundtable’s report, “Washington is not on pace to meet the moment.”