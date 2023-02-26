The Feb. 18 Shabbat (Sabbath) was a dark day in American Jewish history. Once again — this time within Judaism — the rule that the left destroys everything it touches was exemplified.

Twelve hundred American synagogues participated in “Repro-Shabbat.” “Repro” is short for “reproductive rights.” The idea, which originated with a left-wing organization called the National Conference of Jewish Women, was to have as many synagogues as possible promote the idea that Judaism supports a woman’s right to abort the child she is carrying at any time in her pregnancy and for any reason, that the human fetus is never a human being — even five minutes before it is born — and that it has no innate right to live.