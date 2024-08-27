OPINION: ID priorities before OK’ing new Washington taxes

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

———

Washington’s 105-day legislative session is due to start Monday, and it’s already apparent that the defining task will be to pass a two-year operating budget.

Of course, drafting and approving the budget is always the centerpiece of odd-year legislative sessions. But this year could be the most difficult since the Great Recession. The forecast calls for a $12 billion shortfall between anticipated revenues and the amount of money needed to carry forward current state programs, and federal COVID-19-era funds are gone.

Maybe we’re too cynical, but here is how the session could set up: Both parties agree that the budget should be scrubbed for savings. But each party has vastly different ideas, and the Democrats quickly turn to raising taxes without consulting the Republicans.

In fact, a leaked memo and some public statements suggest that the Democrats might already be on the first train to Taxville. If so, their first priority appears to be increasing taxes on the wealthy and on businesses.

“We are trying to be as transparent as possible about the fact that this is not likely a budget shortfall that can be solved with cuts alone,” House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, told a reporter for the news site Washington State Standard. “We are trying to get ideas out on the table soon, so we can have a discussion about them and try to figure out collectively what’s the best path forward for this state.”

If true, that’s a laudable goal. But majority Democrats would do well to listen to their Republican counterparts, who see the unprecedented rise in state spending over the past few years as ripe for reexamination. Washington’s current two-year operating budget is about $70 billion. That’s 25% more than the 2019-21 operating budget of $52.4 billion.