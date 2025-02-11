Yes: What the Senate State Affairs Committee did was simply vote to introduce a bill, prospectively a massive controversial bill, and that it may go no further, receiving not even a public hearing.

Maybe. Maybe not.

Eight years ago, I wrote about a group called Abolish Abortion Idaho, based at Hayden, whose name reflected the intended goal. (The group’s then-website is no longer active, and I don’t know if the group still is active.) It was trying to land an initiative on the Idaho ballot to make abortions punishable in the same way as murder. It “would set state policy that abortion, any abortion at any stage of development, be prosecuted the same as any heinous serial killer murder you can recall.”

The proposal failed. Some people suggested such an effort would be a bridge too far even for Idaho. I thought: Give it time.

Now, two and a half years into the post-Roe era, we have another test of the proposition in the form of newly minted Senate Bill 1059, proposed by Sen. Brandon Shippy, R-New Plymouth, (co-sponsors are Sens. Joshua Kohl, R-Twin Falls, and Christy Zito, R-Mountain Home, and Rep. Dale Hawkins, R-Fernwood) and introduced with the favorable vote of all State Affairs members save the lone Democrat, James Ruchti, of Pocatello.

The bill is not exactly the same as the 2017 ballot proposal, but the new “Idaho Prenatal Equal Protection Act” does have much the same effect: declaring that (most) abortions are criminal homicides, to the point they should be charged as murder.

At the committee meeting, Shippy’s debate was not practical — he said specifically he wasn’t intending to address any particular medical circumstances — but ideological, when it wasn’t religious. He started his testimony: “I want to preface this by saying that today we know for a fact that our worth and right to life as human beings is not derived from external circumstances or opinions, but from the Imago Dei.” Actually, this is opinion, not fact. (For those not adhering to the correct religious organization and therefore possibly unaware, that refers to the “image of God.”)

Ruchti asked him, “If a woman is pregnant and claims she has had a miscarriage, how does the government determine whether it truly was a miscarriage or an abortion?” Shippy said that such a case should be handled like the death of anyone else.