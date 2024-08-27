OPINION: Idaho commerce group: State moving in right direction

Longtime political columnist Malloy is planning an extended sabbatical. This will be his last column for awhile.

Drawing a laugh from Alex LeBeau is easy, if you refer to the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry as a “liberal” organization. LeBeau, the longtime IACI president, takes exception to that reference.

That is, when he stops laughing.

“That is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard,” LeBeau told me. “We have elected more Republicans in the state than just about any other organization, except for maybe the Republican Party.”

Business operators in Idaho don’t tend to be “liberal” by any measure, and LeBeau — who has been the group’s president for almost 20 years — wouldn’t be sitting in the president’s chair if he were promoting some form of a “woke” agenda. Over the decades that I’ve been following Idaho politics, IACI has been called a lot of things. “Liberal” is not among the more prominent references.

“Our organization’s membership employs about half of the state’s population, and I’m very proud of our membership,” LeBeau says. “They work very hard to do the different things they do and make the economy great. You are going to have to tell me why that’s a liberal thing.”

Well, the organization generally backs Gov. Brad Little, who is widely panned by the GOP’s right-wing faction. And IACI supports the governor’s Launch program, which some Republicans have dubbed a socialist scheme. As LeBeau sees it, the biggest objection for some is the fact that Little backs it.

“It’s another level of school choice,” LeBeau says.

He has a point there. Launch gives Idaho students an opportunity to further their education by training for high-demand jobs, giving students the opportunity to pursue career opportunities in the Gem State. One immediate benefit, he says, is that community-college enrollment in Idaho is going up, while other states are experiencing a downward trend.