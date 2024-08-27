Idaho ed department now helping Prager get his message out

On Oct. 24 the Idaho Department of Education announced — and appeared to encourage — a new option for Idaho public schools: “supplementary resources from PragerU Kids, available for use free of charge.”

Gee, that sounds wonderful. So what’s the catch?

If you get the impression, which you easily could get from the state news release, that PragerU is just a milquetoast, academic, centrist, nonideological supplier of educational materials, think again. Here’s where it helps to take a national view, because PragerU has become familiar — and highly controversial — in other states.

First some background: Dennis Prager is a conservative radio talk show host, not an academic, and “Prager University,” founded in 2009 as a nonprofit, is not a school and does not have a campus. It is a large-scale operation, one of the biggest “political spenders” on Facebook. The Los Angeles Times reports, “The concise videos PragerU launches onto the internet every week to indoctrinate and motivate conservatives have been watched more than 2 billion times.”

Where does the money to do this come from? The core funding was from Texas billionaire brothers Dan and Farris Wilks, who made their bucks in fracking, and may be familiar to Idahoans who recall their purchase of tens of thousands of acres of land in Idaho and the subsequent cutoff of access in much of it. If you were wondering about an Idaho connection to PragerU, there you are. (Prager has said he no longer receives money from the Wilks brothers.)

So where else has the (abundant) money come from? Here’s one small example. In 2022, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported, “A Hungarian education foundation paid Dennis Prager $30,000 in public funds for two appearances during an August youth festival where he and Fox News host Tucker Carlson touted the country’s far-right stances on the media, immigration and LGBTQ issues, according to a contract obtained by Hatewatch.”

Prager, in turn, has called the SPLC “a hate group on the left.” Not exactly a love fest there.

A year ago Forbes magazine, no liberal agitator, said: “PragerU, a nonprofit known for producing short and often controversial videos promoting conservative viewpoints of different civic topics, had its content approved for use in Oklahoma’s public schools Tuesday, about a month after Florida adopted the use of the content in its own classrooms, prompting backlash over its presence in public classrooms.” Backlash is a mild way of putting it.