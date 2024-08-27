OPINION: Idaho House makes the right call on public notices

This editorial was published in the Coeur d’Alene Press.

———

The Idaho House State Affairs Committee’s recent decision to shelve House Bill 33 demonstrates a clear understanding of what true government transparency means. While the bill’s proponents touted potential cost savings, they missed a fundamental point: Public notices are worthless if people never see them.

Moving notices from newspapers to a government-run website might sound like modernization, but it’s more akin to hiding public information in plain sight. How many people would regularly check a government website for notices about zoning changes, public hearings or environmental assessments? These notices currently reach readers where they already are — in the comfort of their own homes via newspapers and their websites.

Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, hit the nail on the head when he expressed concern about giving the state control over publishing these notices. A government could easily prefer to operate in the shadows rather than the sunshine, and with the ability to do so, the temptation might be too great. The current system, requiring publication in independent newspapers, serves as a crucial check on government power.