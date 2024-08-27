OPINION: Idaho House makes the right call on public notices

This editorial was published in the Coeur d’Alene Press.
The Idaho House State Affairs Committee’s recent decision to shelve House Bill 33 demonstrates a clear understanding of what true government transparency means. While the bill’s proponents touted potential cost savings, they missed a fundamental point: Public notices are worthless if people never see them.
Moving notices from newspapers to a government-run website might sound like modernization, but it’s more akin to hiding public information in plain sight. How many people would regularly check a government website for notices about zoning changes, public hearings or environmental assessments? These notices currently reach readers where they already are — in the comfort of their own homes via newspapers and their websites.
Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, hit the nail on the head when he expressed concern about giving the state control over publishing these notices. A government could easily prefer to operate in the shadows rather than the sunshine, and with the ability to do so, the temptation might be too great. The current system, requiring publication in independent newspapers, serves as a crucial check on government power.
Need an example of that? Look no further than the fiscal report for HB33 itself. The supposed “savings” were calculated without much oversight and completely ignored the $500,000 cost to build the website and the nearly $350,000 in annual maintenance and service fees — all on the taxpayer’s dime.
Moreover, this bill attempted to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. The Newspaper Association of Idaho already pays for and maintains a comprehensive website (idahopublicnotices.com) where all public notices are readily accessible. This private-sector solution combines the broad reach of traditional newspaper publication with the convenience of digital access.
Imagine if the government decided to compete with other private enterprises this way. Should we have state-run coffee shops competing with local cafes? Government-operated grocery stores alongside family markets? The notion seems absurd, yet that’s essentially what this bill proposed — creating a government-run system to duplicate an existing private service.
The committee’s decision recognizes that transparency isn’t just about making information available, it’s about making it accessible and visible to the public. Government oversight is always critical, and we should be strengthening independent channels of information, not weakening them.
The estimated cost savings trumpeted by the bill’s supporters would have come at far too high a cost to public awareness and government accountability. Some things are worth paying for, and an informed citizenry is one of them.