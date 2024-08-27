OPINION: Idaho legislators’ raise would cost $1.5 million

This editorial was published in The Idaho Statesman of Boise.

———

We recognize the need to increase Idaho legislators’ pay.

But the latest proposal from Republican and Democratic leaders is an outrageous ask.

As the Idaho Statesman’s Ian Max Stevenson reported last week, the Citizens’ Committee on Legislative Compensation is considering a proposal to increase legislators’ pay from $19,394 to $37,801.

The increase is tempered by an elimination of a daily $74 daily meal allowance for legislators.

Still, it comes out to a roughly 43% pay increase when all is said and done.

Raise your hand if you’re getting a 43% pay raise this year. Anyone?

And here we thought Idaho legislators wanted to run the government like a business.

We have several problems with this request.

First, it’s much wiser to increase wages incrementally, a little bit each year, rather than massive jumps like this. This one pay raise would cost taxpayers $1.5 million.

This drastic increase request comes from legislators who are constantly complaining about government spending.

These are the same people who were unwilling to pay for kids’ lunches in the last session, cutting funds for a summer school lunch program for poor families.

These are the same legislators who beat the drum of “small government” and “rein in spending” every year, but then they want more money for themselves.

Just more hypocrisy.

Second, let’s suppose our citizen Legislature meets for just four months, which is one-third of a year (it’s really three months, with one month of pandering and preening, but we’ll still include that in our calculations, as well as the time they sit in committee hearings not listening to public testimony they disagree with).

That $37,801 is the equivalent of a $113,403 annual salary. Do we really think legislators should make nearly as much as the Secretary of State or the Superintendent of Public Instruction?

We’re sure this is probably more money than a lot of legislators pay some of their own employees.

It sounds like Idaho legislators are making a strong case for raising the minimum wage.

To show how out of touch some legislators are, outgoing Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, had the gall to say, “We’re here almost as volunteers based on what we’re paid.”

Even at $19,394 for four months of work amounts to $58,182, plus $74 a day for food, which is an awful lot of Big Macs.

Calling that volunteer work is outrageous and insulting.