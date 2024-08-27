OPINION: Idaho Legislature’s priorities don’t mesh with yours

I asked the artificial intelligence on my phone what would be the top issues for Idaho that the Legislature should address during the 2025 session. The reason I was so curious is that it seems all I have heard from the dominant majority party is how it will address immigration, diversity, equity and inclusion policies, Medicaid expansion and public payments to religious and private schools. I was really looking forward to how those “priorities” coincide with the concerns and needs of rank-and-file Idahoans.

The AI response referred me to the 2024 Public Policy Survey published by Boise State University’s School of Public Service. According to the survey, the top issues were K-12 education funding, jobs and the economy, housing costs and availability, property tax relief and transportation infrastructure. Oh, and more Idahoans surveyed feel that the state was headed in the “wrong direction” than on the “right course.”

So how will the concerns of the citizens and the needs of the state play in the 2025 Legislature? Not well, if you believe the Republican leaders. Their major issue is how to get around the state constitutional prohibition to funding religious schools, not how to improve and fund the public school system that, by constitutional law, is their primary duty.

Article IX, Section 1 states that “The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”

It says nothing about funding private or religious education.

And Article IX, Section 5 is very definitive about prohibiting any public funding of religious institutions or schools. So, why is this a top issue for the Legislature? One only must look at the big money flowing into the primary and general elections, money from for-profit vendors of educational services. The education budget is a big target, and the legislators support those who help and fund them in their elections.

Another top issue on the Public Policy Survey is taxes. There is strong support (as there has been for years) for lowering property taxes and removing the sales tax on food. But how does that happen if there is a need for tens of millions of dollars for private and religious schools? And previous tax rate reductions have been on the income tax, providing the most benefit for corporations and the highest earning individuals.