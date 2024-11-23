OPINION: Idaho police officer’s actions demand consequences

This editorial was published in The Idaho Statesman of Boise.

———

The actions of a Meridian police officer caught on video require consequences, and the city of Meridian and its Police Department owe the public transparency and accountability.

As the Idaho Statesman’s Rose Evans reported last week, a Meridian police officer threw a young man to the ground with little warning and then kneeled on his neck, a practice that “is not a taught nor sanctioned use-of-force technique” in the Treasure Valley, according to Gary Raney, who was Ada County sheriff for 10 years and who now consults on criminal justice practices.

The incident occurred after a teenager lost control of his dirt bike in a residential neighborhood, crashed in someone’s front yard, then slammed himself into a parked car in a driveway.

Meridian Police Officer Bradley Chambers responded to the scene, where the dirt bike rider’s brothers had loaded the dirt bike into the bed of their pickup truck.

The family, understandably, is demanding answers.

In watching videos of the incident from June of this year, it’s clear that the young man in question, Samson Allen, 21, was not obeying the officer’s instructions.

Allen and his brother questioned Chambers and said they weren’t going to unload the bike from the truck just to load it back up again, arguing with Chambers that “it’s our property.”

(What is it that “back the blue” people say? If a police officer tells you to do something, just do it. If they had just done what the police officer told them to do, none of this would have happened.)

That said, it is also clear to us that Chambers was acting out of frustration and anger with the uncooperative and disrespectful subjects who weren’t obeying a police officer’s orders.

We see no evidence of deescalation techniques in the video and very little warning that if Allen continued his behavior he would be arrested.

We see Chambers rapidly escalate the situation by grabbing Allen by the arm and then throwing him to the ground where he puts his knee on Allen’s neck.

The incident reminds us of another altercation involving a Meridian police officer in 2023. In that instance, Meridian police officer Donald Heida was recorded repeatedly punching a DUI suspect in the face while the suspect was pinned on the ground.