Idaho’s Fish and Game Department needs a facelift

1930s — Idaho’s last native wolf is eradicated.
1995 —The first “new” wolf is released in Idaho’s Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.
By scat-and-track evidence, wolves were already returning home. The endangered species plan of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the reintroduction official and public. Offstage, trigger-itchy Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel begin the countdown to delisting and fear-mongers commence “Big Bad Wolf” hysteria.
1996 —Up the hill from the release site, I’m caretaking Stonebraker Ranch, once used to raise cattle for prospectors heading to Thunder Mountain along the Three-Blaze Trail. Mornings are filled with chores followed by afternoon hikes with my dog, Kilgore, then an evening stroll with my cats. In August, after visiting along the Chamberlain airstrip, Kilgore and I return to the ranch at zero dark:30. Upstairs in the old cabin, Kilgore is on his bed, the cats are on mine as we ease into sleep — and then levitate. The velvet night shivers with the crescendo of neighbor voices — the vibrato of wilderness vespers, a wolf chorus. It is a brief, beautiful moment. They’re here. Cry wolf. Several days pass before a sunrise walk affords a glimpse of my serenaders racing up a hillside: my first wolves.
There have been other wolf encounters — best summarized by a remote outing in 2000: One woman, two dogs, no gun — and a wolf standing in the trail. Eye contact. Calm acknowledgement. Silent departure. And this is what I know: I have seen 17 wolves in the wild and “I ain’t been et yet.”
With its latest proposal, Fish and Game has confirmed its biased fixation on reducing wolves under the guise of “balance” while other wildlife populations are exempt from scrutiny.
Let’s talk turkey and the parallel perversions of wildlife management. In 1961, Fish and Game hatched a plan to introduce turkeys. Turkeys are not indigenous to Idaho. The “experiment” has become a pestilent invasion. Turkeys have seriously pooped on the welcome mat.
Fish and Game touts the numbers of happy hunters but sidesteps the complaints about property damage to crops, gardens, fences and trees — not to mention sh**-slick walkways.
Preferred song birds are displaced by the food competition from year-round turkey concentrations. Turkey-tired landowners eagerly invite hunters to cull the gangs of habituated gobblers. If property damage is provable, Fish and Game will intercede with trapping and relocation — but never with lethal reduction.
Why not use some wolf control methods? Cry fowl.
Idaho’s wildlife belongs to all of us. Fish and Game is our trustee to perpetuate the native creatures that grace our vast landscapes. Its current “game” name denotes a preoccupation with hunting.
How about “Idaho Wildlife Consortium” as a fresh identity with a charter inclusive of all species and “partners”? Fish and Game is an aging organization in need of a facelift. It has been politically wrinkled by special interests. Good decisions should be based on science, ecology, awareness and professional connections.
The newest wolf proposal illustrates the need for revamping. Fish and Game only refers to hunters and livestock owners as “partners.” Unless there is a secret “L” for livestock in the acronym IDFG, the agency should not be catering to cattle and sheep. I will concede that if livestock depredation occurs on private land, corrective measures are excusable. However, commercial animals grazing on public land should be subject to the same risks as other users.
With an increase in recreationists, it is unthinkable that Fish and Game would promote hunting, trapping and snaring in a broader kill circle. How can Fish and Game justify the use of cruel leg traps and snares as a legitimate management tool? How many kids, pets and nongame species will be harmed by unmarked, unmonitored traps?
There are competent Fish and Game “-ologists.” Yet, the wolf control plan replicates wildlife management principles with a 1930 expiration date. Fish and Game cries: “Wolf.” But killing wolves doesn’t enhance or improve hunting. Current updates indicate that wolves and prey species have achieved “balance objectives.” Wild ungulate herd-and-harvest numbers are exceptionally good. Wolves harvest elk, deer and moose, but they won’t eat everything in the refrigerator.
Wolves hunt for subsistence. Humans hunt for bragging rights. Of course, there are good hunters who prevail —and poor hunters who don’t because “the wolves got ’em all.”
Human “theology” advises to “... multiply ... and have dominion over every living thing.” Is this wolf “theology?” Don’t exceed the carrying capacity. (Which population needs control?)
Contrary to Fish and Game statements, I desire wolves in my wild as the embodiment of Idaho values: beauty, diversity and ecologic integrity.
(I) Cry wolf — as praise for resilience and a dream of co-existence.
Dumas, of Grangeville, is an independent outdoorswoman.