Last November, Idaho voters rejected Proposition 1 by a margin of 69.6% to 30.4%. The measure would have modified Idaho’s current candidate nominating process from one where each party holds a separate primary to an “open primary” where all voters, regardless of party, picked the four candidates who would appear on the general election ballot. In that general election, it proposed that voters could rank their choices so that a winner obtained a majority of the votes cast.

While Idaho voters rejected Proposition 1, there is evidence that they favor an open primary. Boise State University last year surveyed Idahoans and found that nearly 58% backed the concept of an open primary but only 34% supported ranked choice voting.

The Legislature should consider adopting an open primary by itself with one tweak.

Melaleuca Inc. Executive Chairperson Frank VanderSloot, one of the leaders of the opposition to Proposition 1, last year stated: “There is a good argument for an open primary. ... There are valid arguments for an open primary. ... If we want to do an open primary let’s do an open primary without ranked choice gimmickry.”

Much of the opposition to the measure, led by the Idaho Republican Party, focused on the complexity of ranked choice voting. That was smart on their part given the much lower support for ranked voting.

That raises the question: Should the Legislature revisit the issue and implement an open primary without ranked choice voting? If so, what could such a reform measure look like?

Given that Idahoans like the concept of an open primary, where all candidates run together regardless of party, that element could be the first building block. The language in Proposition 1 was that the top four vote-getting candidates in the primary would advance to the November general election.

Given Idahoans’ Republican nature, that could often result in multiple Republicans making the general election ballot in many races.