New Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane may have set a record for this year’s legislative session: three bills clearing a committee (Senate State Affairs) for floor action, all at once, all on a hot subject — voting in elections — and all three sensible.

To be sure, two of them are mostly by way of cleanup. House Bill 11 (which has already passed the House) would simply ban private money from being used to run elections (a spot-on point, though I admit to some surprise this Legislature signed on to it so easily). And Senate Bill 1048 exempts from election audits precincts that already are being reviewed because of close-election recounts.