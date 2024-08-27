OPINION: Cheers & Jeers: Lewiston teacher of the year is Idaho’s gem

CHEERS ... to Orchards Elementary’s own Heidi Cornell, Idaho’s teacher of the year for 2025.

As Idaho Education News’ Emma Epperly reported, Cornell “stood stunned” as Idaho state schools Superintendent Debbie Critchfield made the announcement at an assembly at the Lewiston elementary school last week.

Others, however, were not so surprised that Cornell would rise among the 40 gifted Idaho teachers who were considered for the honor.

Cornell’s dedication to children who depend on her for a successful start in life is heartfelt.

“My personal mission is that you feel deeply loved when you are with me,” she wrote in her application. “My mission helps me to remember ALL students and how they leave my classroom each year.”

If that sounds like the kind of teacher you’d like your own child to have, Rita Roth agrees.

Wrote Roth, an elementary school teacher from Coeur d’Alene who worked with Cornell for six years: “Heidi is a person you want on your team, a person you want to be your own child’s teacher and a person that makes you better, just by being in her presence.”

As Orchards Elementary Principal Jennifer Gomez noted: “Under Mrs. Cornell’s guidance, students consistently demonstrate significant improvements in academic performance, as evidenced by higher test scores, mastery of essential standards, and a genuine enthusiasm for exploring subjects further.”

Along with the honor goes Cornell’s commitment to serve as the face of Idaho’s teachers at the state and the national level.

This marks the third time since Idaho launched its teacher of the year accolade in 1959 that a Lewiston educator has been recognized. In 2010, Kelli Smith of Sacajawea Junior High School received the honor. In 1992, the title went to Margaret Duncan of McGhee Elementary.

CHEERS ... to Critchfield.

Upon taking office almost two years ago, Critchfield was dismayed by the paltry $1,500 stipend provided to Idaho’s teachers of the year. “Gosh, is that the best we can do for the best educator in our state?” Critchfield asked.

Becoming the face of Idaho education is more than a recognition. An exemplary teacher can take her message to a state and national audience that is often politically polarized about education.

So Critchfeld went to work to find a sponsor, CapEd Credit union, which has enabled Idaho to provide Cornell with a $10,000 check.

“For us to be able to change that narrative and get people to speak positively about education and educators: It’s a win,” Critchfield told Epperly. “Not only for the adult, but for the kids.”

JEERS ... to the incumbents and legislative candidates from north central Idaho who support education vouchers.