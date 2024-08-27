OPINION: Cheers & Jeers: Lewiston teacher of the year is Idaho’s gem

CHEERS ... to Orchards Elementary’s own Heidi Cornell, Idaho’s teacher of the year for 2025.
As Idaho Education News’ Emma Epperly reported, Cornell “stood stunned” as Idaho state schools Superintendent Debbie Critchfield made the announcement at an assembly at the Lewiston elementary school last week.
Others, however, were not so surprised that Cornell would rise among the 40 gifted Idaho teachers who were considered for the honor.
Cornell’s dedication to children who depend on her for a successful start in life is heartfelt.
“My personal mission is that you feel deeply loved when you are with me,” she wrote in her application. “My mission helps me to remember ALL students and how they leave my classroom each year.”
If that sounds like the kind of teacher you’d like your own child to have, Rita Roth agrees.
Wrote Roth, an elementary school teacher from Coeur d’Alene who worked with Cornell for six years: “Heidi is a person you want on your team, a person you want to be your own child’s teacher and a person that makes you better, just by being in her presence.”
As Orchards Elementary Principal Jennifer Gomez noted: “Under Mrs. Cornell’s guidance, students consistently demonstrate significant improvements in academic performance, as evidenced by higher test scores, mastery of essential standards, and a genuine enthusiasm for exploring subjects further.”
Along with the honor goes Cornell’s commitment to serve as the face of Idaho’s teachers at the state and the national level.
This marks the third time since Idaho launched its teacher of the year accolade in 1959 that a Lewiston educator has been recognized. In 2010, Kelli Smith of Sacajawea Junior High School received the honor. In 1992, the title went to Margaret Duncan of McGhee Elementary.
CHEERS ... to Critchfield.
Upon taking office almost two years ago, Critchfield was dismayed by the paltry $1,500 stipend provided to Idaho’s teachers of the year. “Gosh, is that the best we can do for the best educator in our state?” Critchfield asked.
Becoming the face of Idaho education is more than a recognition. An exemplary teacher can take her message to a state and national audience that is often politically polarized about education.
So Critchfeld went to work to find a sponsor, CapEd Credit union, which has enabled Idaho to provide Cornell with a $10,000 check.
“For us to be able to change that narrative and get people to speak positively about education and educators: It’s a win,” Critchfield told Epperly. “Not only for the adult, but for the kids.”
JEERS ... to the incumbents and legislative candidates from north central Idaho who support education vouchers.
They’re ignoring the best interests of their rural constituents, who will watch scarce tax dollars leave their communities in order to subsidize the education of urban children whose wealthy families can already afford to enroll them in private and/or religious schools.
Based on the experience of other states, it won’t stop with a pilot program. It will morph into a budget-busting universal entitlement that may extend as far as constructing private schools or even allowing parents to use the money for Lego sets and trampoline lessons but not — at least so far — dune buggies.
Chief among them:
Sens. Dan “don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Viola, and Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, who were among 12 votes in favor of siphoning $45 million from public schools into subsidies for 6,600 private school students.
Says Foreman: “Public education is a sacred cash cow of the leftists and the RINOs (Republicans in name only) don’t dare vote in any way that might make them look less sympathetic to the cash cow cause.”
Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, who seems to be playing both sides. He told Idaho Education News that he’s tentatively supportive of some kind of plan “as long as it doesn’t take away from our public schools.”
Republican Kyle Harris, of Lewiston, who likes vouchers so much that he wants no strings attached. “Right now, the state has no involvement in homeschool and homeschool parents I’ve talked to want to keep it that way.”
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock: “I’m on record of supporting school choice through a tax credit.”
CHEERS ... to those north central Idaho candidates who stand with preserving Idaho public education as enshrined by the state constitution. Among them are:
State Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, who voted against vouchers in committee, and her Democratic opponent, Trish Carter-Goodheart, of Lapwai, who says, “Public funding needs to stay where it belongs, in the schools that serve all children.”
Foreman’s Democratic opponent and Moscow City Councilor Julia Parker: “It’s a huge money grab for corporate interests.”
Carlson’s Democratic opponent Bill Farmer, of Cottonwood, who would insist tax dollars that go toward private or homeschools come with accountability: “If you fund it with state dollars, you need to regulate it, you need to oversee it.”
Democrat Vickie Nostrant, of Lewiston, who is running against Harris: “I’m not in favor of taxpayer dollars going to these programs. It should go to public schools.”
Mitchell’s Democratic challenger, Kathy Dawes, of Moscow: “First of all, all of these things are being done in the name of school choice and I believe that’s a total misnomer.”
Creating this unholy trinity of politics, taxes and religion may be the most consequential question before a Legislature that is increasingly influenced by the out-of-state private education lobby.
Vote accordingly. — M.T.