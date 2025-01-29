OPINION: Idaho’s open-range law deserves some open rage

“It was a dark and stormy night.” Ominous music could have been the prelude to the ensuing drama, except the action was not a scripted production. In retrospect, the stage was being set when I moved to a remote, high-desert community with a “360” of public lands.

Ranching, recreation and timber framed the economy with sufficient businesses for basic needs. Eighty miles away was the county seat and more choices, but any major service required a long shopping list and a three-hour drive to the Big City. My vintage home was on the second turn of a horse racing “flat track.” My “neigh-”bors were the thoroughbreds and quarter horses of a small racing stable, and I became friends with Dianne, the co-owner and jockey.

After her daily training laps, we would often enjoy vigorous desert rides that doubled as conditioning for my endurance horses. Occasionally, we would volunteer to help ranchers with roundups. This was open-range country — a monarchy of cattle.

On a winter morning, I climbed into the warm cab of Dianne’s new Ford truck as she was taking a horse to the Big City equine hospital. Companionable conversation shortened the miles. The horse was left for treatment, and we used the empty trailer to stock up on supplies before turning the Ford’s horsepower toward home. Snowflakes began seriously congregating, necessitating a stop at a convenience store so Dianne could call her husband.

Returning to the truck, Dianne asked if my seat belt was buckled. It wasn’t, so I clicked in. “It was a dark and stormy night.”

The headlights barely penetrated the whiteout as wiper blades slashed at the windshield snow. Center and fog lines were obliterated. The truck was in a low-gear crawl. Landmarks were obscured until the smudged outline of a bridge spanning a dry “wash.”

On a black-and-white night, a black-and-white cow stood immobile on the bridge. The impact momentum jackknifed the truck and trailer, flipping the vehicles over the concrete abutment into a slow-motion free fall. There must have been a jolt and the noise of mangled metal, but my next awareness was a contorted upside down view of the cab smashed level with the dash.

Releasing our seat belts, we crawled through the shattered windows and stood in the stark quiet of snow and shock, staring at the consequence of an open-range cow on a public road. As the driver, Dianne was liable for the cow — without the benefit of a steak or pot roast. A $300 cow caused $20,000 of wreckage, plus towing costs, insurance headaches, inconvenience and a nightmare experience.

Fortunately, hospital care and funeral expenses weren’t on the tab.