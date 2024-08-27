OPINION: Idaho’s Sen. Jim Risch is ready for Trump’s second term

Those in my line of work who are covering the transition zoo in Washington, D.C., would do well not to stick a microphone under Sen. Jim Risch’s chin.

He’s not going to give great sound bites on President-elect Trump’s Cabinet selections — even the ones he might like. Here’s what he says about Rep. Elisa Stefanik, of New York, Trump’s pick for United Nations ambassador: “She’ll be fine.”

Risch is more vocal about his support for Sen. Marco Rubio, a longtime friend and colleague on foreign relations, for secretary of state. Risch says he’s working with the leading Democrat of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to get Rubio confirmed on Day 1 of Trump’s second term.

“Next to (Sen.) Mike Crapo, Marco is the best friend I have here,” Risch says. “We know each other well and I know his thought process. He influences me in that regard, and I influence him.”

So, it’s a nice path forward for Risch, who soon will chair the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Risch, who was the committee chairperson during Trump’s first term, has a long-standing, working relationship with the president and one of his best friends on Capitol Hill will be the secretary of state.

But don’t expect him to comment about more controversial Cabinet selections, such as Pete Hegseth (defense), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (health and human services), or Linda McMahon (education). Risch has indicated that he will vote for all of the above, and more, if those nominations come to the floor. Until then, he’ll leave the vetting, fighting and mike drops to others.

“I have my hands full on my committee,” Risch says. Rubio and Stefanik are two high-profile confirmations before his committee, but there also are numerous confirmations through the state department and ambassadorships to almost 200 countries. Risch wants to see appointments in place early and immediately focus on the business at hand.

“It’s hard to put into words how much better I feel about (the new administration),” Risch says. “I watched what the (Biden) administration has done, and they fell so short in so many areas. The most obvious one was the disastrous way they handled the end of the Afghanistan war — clearly, clearly encouraging others to take advantage of that.”