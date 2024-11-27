OPINION: If Kennedy goes ‘wild’ on health care, watch out

To say that I was disappointed in the presidential election results is an understatement. But the American voters articulated their choice, and Donald J. Trump will be the president next year. I just hope that their desires and expectations will be achieved, and the future for the American people and the American government will be good.

As I look at the initial nominations to the cabinet and other top positions, I have concerns. A Fox News host with no managerial or national security experience as the secretary of defense? A Russian apologist who served as a House member and has little foreign policy or intelligence experience as the director of national intelligence, caretaker of our deepest national security secrets? An eight-year congressman under ethics investigation who has never served as a prosecutor, judge or even managed a legal practice as the head of the Department of Justice? And a very strange, nonmedical individual as head of Health and Human Services, which involves the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, Medicare and Medicaid?

Differences on policies is one thing. Big tariffs, tax cuts and increases in immigration efforts are policy decisions, many of which will, I believe, have their own adverse effects. But these can be discussed as differences of opinions.

There is a bigger problem looming. I think that the denial of expertise in favor of a history of personal support for the president-elect is not a good sign for the future of the country or its citizens. Denying science and proven fact will be harmful.

Could it be true that the nominee for secretary of defense brags that he hasn’t washed his hands in a decade and believes that germs are not real because he cannot see them? Isn’t he in charge of defense against biologic warfare, including smallpox and anthrax? Later, when confronted with the statement, he said he was joking. Right.

But Robert Kennedy Jr.’s statements and beliefs about health issues are downright scary. The president-elect said he will let Kennedy ”go wild on health care.” I am skeptical that “going wild” will result in benefits for Americans. Sound science and demonstrated effectiveness, all subject to scientific scrutiny, is the way to go.

The Department of Health and Human Services covers not just the FDA (which regulates the safety of our food and drugs), but also the CDC (which oversees public health and contagious disease, including vaccines), the National Institutes of Health (which is responsible for scientific investigation of causes, prevention and treatment of disease), Medicare (which provides health insurance for 66 million senior and disabled Americans), Medicaid (which provides health insurance for more than 74 million Americans) and the “Obamacare” insurance exchanges, (which cover an additional 20 million more).