If protecting kids from pornographic material is a “far right” issue, count us in.

In a recent editorial, Marty Trillhaase serves up a prime example of biased journalism. He’s more interested in demonizing the Idaho Freedom Caucus than addressing the crucial issue of protecting kids. By attacking us personally, he avoids confronting the serious implications of the American Library Association’s extreme radical ideological leanings and their impact on our library system.