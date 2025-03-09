OPINION: If you’re in Idaho, it’s dangerous to be pregnant

Three years into living under an extreme anti-abortion rights law, Idahoans are showing increased alarm about the risks of being pregnant in the Gem State, what might be coming next and how these draconian measures will impede economic growth.

As the Idaho Capital Sun’s Kelcie Moseley-Morris reported last week, a poll commission by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research found the following:

-- 27% of Idaho adults agree with the state’s abortion policies. Tied with Kentucky, that’s the lowest number in the union.

-- 50% of Idaho adults disagree with the ban, topping all but Missouri at 51% and Florida at 52%.

-- 57% of Idaho adults are concerned about abortion access, a finding exceeded only by Arizona, Kentucky and Louisiana, each at 58%, and Florida at 61%.

-- 52% of Idaho adults are concerned about access to OB-GYNs.

-- 53% of Idaho adults are concerned about access to prenatal care.

Faced with the stark choice of two-to-five years in prison, losing their medical licenses and civil suits for at least $20,000 if they practice medicine in high-risk pregnancies, doctors are fleeing the Gem State. A year ago, the Idaho Physician Well-Being Action Collaborative reported the state lost 22% of its practicing obstetricians and 55% of its high-risk obstetricians, leaving fewer than five specialists in that field practicing throughout the state. Recruiting replacements has been difficult.

Bonner General Health in Sandpoint, Valor Health in Emmett and West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell have closed labor and delivery departments.

Not only is that causing maternity care deserts throughout Idaho, but the departure of OB-GYNS is spreading caseloads onto general practicioners, which has the effect of limiting care for other patients.

-- 48% of Idaho adults are concerned about access to fertility treatment.

-- 51% are concerned about access to contraception.

Idahoans have good reason to be nervous about both. Influential lobbies are pushing lawmakers toward a fetal personhood law. Should that happen, treatments such as in vitro fertilization would be at risk. So would access to some forms of contracaption, such as Plan B.