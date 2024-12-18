OPINION: Incoming: Oligarchs and loyalists hellbent for revenge

I have accepted the results of the 2024 election. I am moving on with the belief that our constitutional guardrails can keep the ship of state upright.

I feel it’s our duty as citizens to declare faith in our electoral system and the outcomes. Shamefully, President-elect Donald Trump and many joining his administration still adhere to the fictional narrative that President Joe Biden lost in 2020.

For those of us in the non-MAGA universe, we can take comfort that the recent presidential election was no mandate and no landslide. In fact, Trump received less than 50% of the 155 million votes cast, an historically low showing.

As a result, the GOP majorities in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are razor thin: 53-47 in the Senate and 220-215 in the House.

Technically, the Republicans scored a trifecta on Nov. 5.

Politically, it’s a jump ball.

In the U.S. House, the far-right fringe will inflict continued chaos. However, the Democratic opposition is extremely unified: Members’ attendance is mandatory and absences will not be tolerated.

Many cabinet nominees’ names have been announced and some policy initiatives test-driven in the media. We can expect numerous executive orders with varying degrees of seriousness on Jan. 20. Until then, Trump will take every opportunity to appear presidential and occupy news cycles.

It’s only mid-December, and Trump has lost at least three of his personal choices for top posts: Matt Gaetz as attorney general, Chad Chronister at the Drug Enforcement Agency and Amaryllis Fox Kennedy for deputy director of the CIA.

By my count, Idaho has five billionaires. You may not routinely mingle with them at coffee hour or on your commercial flights. They travel in tight circles.

The Trump administration is being curated in the same thin air. The Russian term “oligarchs” comes to mind. At least 11 key appointees have attained billionaire status or have a wealthy spouse. The estimated worth of these close advisers is approximately $360 billion. Of course, this includes Trump’s new best friend and the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, who dropped a cool $260 million on the Trump campaign.

Some of Musk’s corporate peeps (who have no government experience) are reportedly interviewing applicants for national security and foreign affairs jobs. This mash-up of tech-bro libertarianism and public policy is taking place in plain sight. It’s an ethics disaster.

Government efficiency and productive disruption can be worthwhile goals. Unfortunately, the chaos that dominated Trump’s first term appears itching for an encore.

Project 2025 — so blithely denied (or lied about?) by Trump during the campaign — is now unfolding. Get ready for a new Schedule F level of bureaucrats — possibly 40,000 — who swear allegiance to a person rather to than our sacred Constitution.

Anchored in our Idaho communities, we’re aware of ethical guidelines such as the Rotary Club’s Four-Way Test:

Is it the truth?