OPINION: It’s important for the right to retake these institutions

Lasting political change doesn’t come from winning elections but reshaping institutions.

On Feb. 26, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, issued a stunning announcement.

“I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages,” he wrote on X. “We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets.”

Yes, that’s the same Washington Post editorial board that attacked Donald Trump last year for promising tax cuts and reduced regulations. The same editorial board that called for a ban on AR-15s. The same editorial board that supported an artificial limit on gas-powered cars.

But Bezos went even further.

“I am of America and for America, and proud to be so,” he wrote. “Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity.”

I didn’t have Bezos echoing the 19th-century French economist Frederic Bastiat on my 2025 bingo card. Incredible.

Now, whether this move is sincere or cynical, think about why this matters. Throughout the country, there are always people changing their political opinions. I have, too, shifting away from libertarian passivity. Perhaps I’ve even persuaded some of my readers to reconsider an issue or two.

But Bezos’ decision is different because — if enacted — it will shift a major institution. Society isn’t just a collection of individuals making choices. It is shaped by its major institutions, whether they are groups, such as businesses, schools or government agencies, or practices, like marriage.