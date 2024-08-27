OPINION: It’s time to ban flavored vapes in Washington

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

———

It was back in 1964 that the Office of the U.S. Surgeon General released a report that warned the public that cigarette smoking was bad for people. About 42% of U.S. adults smoked cigarettes in those days, a number that has since decreased to around 18%, according to Harvard Health.

Smoking once was seen as a glamorous habit of movie stars, but today’s cigarette smokers are more likely to be viewed as social pariahs or pitied as addicts. But as older smokers quit or die, some young people still pick up the tobacco habit.

Unlike their grandparents, these younger tobacco users are turning to e-cigarettes and vaping products as their first choice to ingest nicotine.

Washington’s 2023 Healthy Youth Survey showed 18.8% of Clark County 10th-graders have at least tried a vape or an e-cigarette, compared with 18.6% statewide. And 7.7% of these local kids had used a vape product within the last 30 days.

Many of these electronic products contain flavoring along with the nicotine. About 2.3% of local 10th-graders say they use those products. Researchers say tobacco companies use these flavored products — some taste like fruit or candy — to lure and hook young customers.