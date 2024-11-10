OPINION: Joe Biden bears responsibility for Democrats’ loss Tuesday

This year’s presidential election was not about America’s refusal to turn the page on President-elect Donald Trump. It was a matter of the Democratic Party’s inability to turn the page on President Joe Biden.

Pin this election loss, as well as control of Congress, squarely on Biden.

He entered the presidency in 2021 oozing with optimism — a refreshing start in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Perhaps we’d have a much different conversation today if Biden had declared himself from the get-go that he would be a transitional president. Then we’d have a Democratic primary that may have included Harris along with any number of bright young governors that gained the spotlight during the campaign.

But, no. Biden decided, as he was going north of 80 years old, that he was fit to serve a second term. His embarrassing debate performance in June changed the dynamics of the presidential race.

So, like it or not, Democrats — and American voters — were stuck with Vice President Kamala Harris as the candidate. To her credit, she did quite well considering she was running on the coattails of an unpopular president. Her losses in the battleground states were by the narrowest of margins, but “close” does not count in politics. American voters decided that Trump, despite his multitude of flaws, could do a better job running the country than Harris and the Democrats. And Trump successfully made the case that the Biden-Harris border policies were a disaster.

My big reservation about Trump was what he did, and didn’t do, during every waking moment of Jan. 6. He tried to overthrow the government that day, and it would have worked if Vice President Mike Pence had obeyed Trump’s command to not certify the results of the 2020 election.