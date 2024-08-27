OPINION: Jubilation over wind project’s demise aimed at wrong entity

The probable demise of the Lava Ridge wind power project has been the prompt for a raft of celebration by Idaho’s top elected officials, who for months have campaigned, alongside many Magic Valley people, against it.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said, “Five years ago, when the massive Lava Ridge Wind Project was first proposed on federally managed land in the Magic Valley, Idahoans displayed that hard-wired skepticism of the federal government yet again and consistently showed up to beat back the feds.”

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch argued, “The Interior Department cannot continue to push through a project without considering the impact.”

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson said, “The Biden administration and the Bureau of Land Management blatantly disregarded the voices of Idahoans, the Japanese American community, and the Magic Valley community directly impacted by the out-of-touch Lava Ridge Wind Project.”

And so it went, commenter after commenter, taking aim at this project which was being pushed by the Bureau of Land Management, which controls the federal land where the wind project was to be built. It sounds like a huge federal development, or as Little described it, “federal government overreach.”

There’s something highly peculiar in all this.

Without getting into the question of whether the project (at some level or another) ought to have been approved — and rational arguments can be made both ways — there’s an oddity in how the criticisms and blowbacks have been structured:

All these people have pointed their fingers directly at an organization that didn’t propose it, didn’t advocate for it, would not have owned or run it and would not have built it.

Before we move on to the next fury de jour, let’s recall where and how Lava Ridge got started.