It’s not hard to see the day when the death penalty is abolished in the United States.
Maybe it’s 10 years, 20 years or more.
But by playing politics with this gruesome practice, two diehard death penalty proponents — Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador and House Judiciary Committee Chairperson Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa — have played into the hands of those who would hasten that eventuality.
Public support for the death penalty already is dropping. According to the Gallup Poll, it is hanging on to a 55% majority. That’s down from 80% three decades ago.
That’s in spite of the fact that death by lethal injection has all but replaced more grotesque practices — death by hanging, death by gas chamber, death by electric chair or death by firing squad.
Courts in Georgia and Nebraska found the electric chair unconstitutionally cruel.
When the U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari to a case challenging Florida’s electric chair, the state adopted lethal injection.
Arizona voters dropped the gas chamber in favor of lethal injection.
Whether lethal injection was more humane for the condemned inmate, it was certainly easier to bear for those who witnessed it first-hand as well as others who recoiled from what was being done in their name.
Even so, the number of death sentences issued also has become increasingly scarce. Last year, 20 people were condemned to die — down from a peak of 315 in 1996.
Last year, 18 executions were carried out — down from the 98 executions in 1999.
And it’s disappearing. Twenty-three states — including Washington and Virginia — have abolished it. Three states, including Oregon and Pennsylvania, are under moratoriums.
The reasons are well-understood.
There’s human error: Since 1973, 190 death row inmates have been freed on evidence that exonerated them.
It’s applied unevenly: depending on the location of the crime, the race of the suspect and the attitude of the prosecutor.
Locking someone up for his natural life has been cheaper than pursuing a death penalty in the courts for years if not decades.
Major pharmaceutical firms won’t allow the use of their products to take human life, creating a shortage of available chemicals.
And too many of these executions by lethal injection have been botched.
Enter Labrador. How much more reckless can you get than to seek yet another death warrant for Gerald Pizzuto?
Set aside that the 66-year-old is so ill with late-stage bladder cancer that he’s been on hospice care for three years. Disregard — as Gov. Brad Little did — that the Commission on Pardons and Parole recommended Pizzuto be allowed to die of natural causes after 36 years in confinement.
The defect with Labrador’s death warrant — as with its immediate predecessor — is that the state of Idaho has no means to carry it out. It can’t find a willing seller to provide it with the chemicals to end Pizzuto’s life.
To bring a death warrant that cannot be executed achieves only one thing: It brings emotional torment to Pizzuto, a point not lost on his attorneys with the Federal Defender Services of Idaho — or legal observers who now wonder if Labrador has opened another venue of appeals based on the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.
Undeterred, Labrador and Skaug offer this remedy: Pass a new law allowing the state to execute Pizzuto and others with a firing squad.
Not only are the costs escalating — the Department of Correction’s estimate comes in at $750,000, more than twice the figure cited when the option was last considered in 2014 — but it’s bound to run into the same kinds of legal impediments that blocked the use of the electric chair and the gas chamber.
Last year, South Carolina trial court Judge Jocelyn Newman stopped her state from using the firing squad or the electric chair because, she said, the pain and mutilation inflicted upon the inmate violated the state’s constitutional ban on “cruel, unusual and corporal punishments.”
Never mind how this shocks the public conscience. What about the pain and suffering inflicted on the people who would have to carry out Labrador’s and Skaug’s sordid agenda?
As National Public Radio reported last year, most of the 26 corrections officers involved in carrying out 200 executions by lethal injections in 17 states suffered emotional and psychological wounds thereafter.
“No one who NPR spoke with whose work required them to witness executions in Virginia, Nevada, Florida, California, Ohio, South Carolina, Arizona, Nebraska, Texas, Alabama, Oregon, South Dakota or Indiana expressed support for the death penalty afterward,” NPR’s Chiara Eisner wrote. “It wasn’t always because the workers felt the process was unfair to the prisoner. It was often because they realized it was too hard on them.”
Imagine how the Idaho correction officers would handle not only the impact of a violent execution but the necessity to deal with the ghastly aftermath.
“I don’t think you could expect fewer legal challenges to a firing squad,” state prisons chief Josh Tewalt told a House committee last year. “And more importantly, I don’t feel, as the director of the Idaho Department of Correction, the compulsion to ask my staff to do that.”
The end of the death penalty will not come because more people have joined the liberal side of the debate.
It will come when enough conservatives who support capital punishment in the abstract find themselves no longer able to reconcile how politicians like Labrador and Skaug apply it in the real world. — M.T.