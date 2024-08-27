OPINION: Labrador’s ethical ground floor is in the basement

Once may not be a habit. But twice? You have to wonder.

Case in point: Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador’s sweetheart deals with politically wired subordinates.

As reported by Kyle Pfannenstiel of the Idaho Capital Sun, Deputy Attorney General Steven Olsen walked away with a cool $26,416 in unused vacation hours — even though he never left Labrador’s employ.

Olsen is the brother of Maria Nate, Idaho state director for the State Freedom Caucus Network, and brother-in-law to Ron Nate, president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Their extreme right-wing politics align with Labrador’s.

Here’s guessing Olsen got into hot water with his boss after supporting Labrador’s 2022 GOP primary rival, then-Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, with a $1,750 campaign contribution. In any event, when Labrador took office, Olsen — a veteran of more than 18 years — was out as civil litigation division chief as of March 3, 2023, a Friday.

But the following Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Olsen was back at work — earning about 22% less — serving as the attorney general’s counsel at the Idaho Transportation Department.

Labrador’s explanation — that Olsen was entitled to the payout because he left the office and then later decided to return — is belied by a Feb. 3 news release announcing the seamless transfer and Olsen’s decision “to stay with the office.”

Nor did Labrador approach the Board of Examiners — the panel he serves on with Gov. Brad Little, Secretary of State Phil McGrane and State Controller Brandon Woolf — to authorize the payout.

The move is questionable enough that the head of the Division of Human Resources — Administrator Janelle White — told Pfannenstiel it would not have happened but for the fact that Labrador is a constitutional officer.

“We never see a state employee choose a break in service of just one day and stay with the same agency or office in a different role, in order to receive a vacation payout,” she said. “This would not be approved under any circumstances within the agencies (the Division of Human Resources) serves.”

Olsen’s payout stands out in other ways.