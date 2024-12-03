Lawmakers must require finance classes in schools

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

For some time now, both sides of the aisle in the Washington Legislature have been intent on guaranteeing that public school students learn some personal finance basics.

So far, though, legislation drawn up to do just that hasn’t made it to the governor’s desk for a signature. Last-minute quibbling over whether some measure of financial literacy should be a graduation requirement left House Bill 1915 hanging last session.

Now, with another session coming up in January, lawmakers are getting ready to take another run at it.

We hope they get it done this time. So does newly re-elected state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti.

“I’ve yet to meet a single person, any Washingtonian in the state, who believes that they know everything they need to know about financial education,” he recently told the Longview Daily News. “What has become clear to me is that we need to ensure at least a foundational baseline that everyone who’s leaving school has.”

Unsettling statistics bear him out. For example, according to a 2021 study by the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, 47% of adults haven’t set aside money for surprise expenses.