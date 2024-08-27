OPINION: Leaked email shows need for dialogue about revenue

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

After years of ever-expanding state budgets, Washington legislators face a looming $12 billion shortfall over the next four years because of their planned overspending.

This situation deserves serious discussion. Too bad Senate Democrats took a pratfall with an internal messaging document on taxes and spending that inadvertently went public on Dec. 20.

Cringeworthy talking points amounted to more style than substance. This wasn’t sausage making as much as a peek at rehearsals for a high school play.

Multibillion-dollar deficits demand more than glib one-liners and an us-versus-them narrative that does little to advance legitimate policies.

Hopefully this is not a sign of things to come.

Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, emailed a presentation of “2025 Revenue Options” to Senate Democrats, saying it was “for internal purposes only and is not intended to be shared publicly.”

Unfortunately for Frame, the email was also sent to Senate Republicans. And then it was let loose in the world.