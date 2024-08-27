OPINION: Leaked email shows need for dialogue about revenue

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.
After years of ever-expanding state budgets, Washington legislators face a looming $12 billion shortfall over the next four years because of their planned overspending.
This situation deserves serious discussion. Too bad Senate Democrats took a pratfall with an internal messaging document on taxes and spending that inadvertently went public on Dec. 20.
Cringeworthy talking points amounted to more style than substance. This wasn’t sausage making as much as a peek at rehearsals for a high school play.
Multibillion-dollar deficits demand more than glib one-liners and an us-versus-them narrative that does little to advance legitimate policies.
Hopefully this is not a sign of things to come.
Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, emailed a presentation of “2025 Revenue Options” to Senate Democrats, saying it was “for internal purposes only and is not intended to be shared publicly.”
Unfortunately for Frame, the email was also sent to Senate Republicans. And then it was let loose in the world.
The materials outlined options for new revenues including a payroll tax on businesses; an increase in the Business and Occupation tax; a new “Wealth Tax” similar to a proposal by Gov. Jay Inslee in December; and increased capital gains taxes.
To smooth the way for all these tax increases, Senate Democrats recommended talking about “shared contribution, shared responsibility” rather than “tax burden, tax relief.”
Another communications gem from the presentation: “Be specific about the ‘villain’ — talk about ‘the wealthy few’ and those who wrote our flaw (sic) tax code 100 years ago.”
Reaction from the opposition party was swift and predictable.
“Well what do these galaxy brains think will happen to jobs in this state if we start making it more expensive to hire people,” wrote Minority Leader Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, on social media.
Others in the community offered a more tempered reaction.
“Going forward, we hope there is more budget analysis before seeing budget talking points. And there are no heroes or villains in the state budget. Local businesses pay taxes, create jobs and contribute to our prosperity in Washington state,” said Rachel Smith, CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. “We all want to focus on those things that build up, not erode, trust in government when it comes to budgeting.”
The regular legislative session in Olympia begins Monday and lasts until April 27. Maybe it’s too much to ask politicians to stop acting so political, but with billion-dollar decisions on the line, Washingtonians ought to demand a bit more gravitas and a lot less spin.
TNS