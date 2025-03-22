OPINION: ‘Legislative privilege’ violates the public’s trust

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

Despite being hired by the public, too many Washington lawmakers hold themselves above their employers. Sen. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver, is one of the few who recognizes his duty to the people, and more legislators should follow his sense of obligation.

When Washington’s Public Records Act was passed with 72% of the vote in 1972, the law — and the premise behind it — was fairly simple.

“The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know,” the law reads. “The people insist on remaining informed so that they may maintain control over the instruments that they have created.”

Yet, as reported by The Seattle Times, many lawmakers invoke “legislative privilege” to keep the public in the dark. As the Times notes editorially: “House lawyers rooted around in the state Constitution and linked it to a provision that shields lawmakers from legal consequences for statements they make in debate.”

Elected officials use that provision to keep secret items such as their work-related emails and their work-related schedules. The result could be behind-the-scenes negotiations that impact public policy and are important to the public interest.

Last week, seven current and former lawmakers were honored by the Washington Coalition of Open Government for signing a pledge last year never to invoke that so-called privilege. Harris, who was a state representative at the time, was among those honored.