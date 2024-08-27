OPINION: Legislators should stop trying to hide public records

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

The power of government comes from the will of the people to be governed. Citizens do not, and should not, turn a blind eye to the work of elected officials. Governance without oversight will lead quickly to favoritism and corruption.

These are hardly new concepts. Perhaps Washington’s Public Records Act, originally passed by voters in 1972, says it best:

“The people of this state do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies that serve them. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may maintain control over the instruments that they have created.”

With these truths in mind, it’s almost inconceivable that, according to a recent story by CascadePBS, legislators have spent more than $192,000 in taxpayers’ money while trying to withhold public records from some of those very same taxpayers.

That is the amount the state spent in 2023 and 2024 with Summit Law Group, hired by the Legislature to defend its use of “legislative privilege” to avoid disclosing public records. And that’s just part of the total cost to the state of litigating the two lawsuits in question.