OPINION: Legislature will take look at reducing Idaho’s housing crunch

Idaho Gov. Brad Little often has said his primary goal is to ensure our kids and grandkids have a chance to stay in Idaho or, if they have left, to return. Soaring housing costs are an increasing barrier that must be tackled to preserve that goal.
Idaho housing is no longer low cost. Last year, the National Association of Realtors found that Idaho was the second most unaffordable state, only trailing Montana, when comparing home prices to income. Nearly half — 49.3% — of Idaho residents say housing costs put a strain on their household budget.
A survey of Idahoans conducted this year by Boise State University’s Idaho Policy Institute shows that housing, particularly affordability, is the fourth highest issue they want the Idaho Legislature to address, only trailing education, jobs and the economy, and health care.
Housing cost has risen dramatically in importance. In 2016, barely more than 40% of Idahoans thought housing was a top issue for the Legislature to tackle. In 2025, that number had jumped to 64.1%.
This year’s Idaho House has passed a bill (and the Idaho Senate is about to consider) providing $100 million in property tax relief. While Idaho’s property taxes are relatively low (40th in the U.S.), any reduction has benefit.
Potentially more important, the Legislature just authorized an interim committee to look at the impact of local housing regulations on the housing supply and affordability before next year’s session. The focus is set to be on the cost of housing regulation by our cities and counties. But the task force should look beyond merely smoothing the way in Idaho for more subdivisions filled with large, expensive houses.
A priority should be expanding rental housing. Roughly one-third of all Idahoans are renters. Statewide, we are seeing lots of large, relatively expensive apartment complexes being built. In my home town of Idaho Falls, these are mostly two- or three-bedroom, two-bath apartments that run near $2,000 a month. That is out of the price range of many Idaho renters.
This task force could productively focus on enabling our communities to build more in-fill rental housing in existing neighborhoods. We need many more modest basement apartments, rooms over garages, small cottages in the yards of existing homes and duplexes, tri-plexes and four-plexes built on vacant lots in subdivisions, both old and new.
Often, existing residents oppose this type of housing, even if it’s allowed. One legitimate concern is more residents can impair neighborhood parking. The task force could consider legislation requiring that an owner of new in-fill rentals provide off-street parking. Or, explore allowing higher-density housing for the last few lots in a neighborhood if the overall character of the area is preserved.
Finally, the task force should also look at expanding the supply of less-expensive, starter single-family homes. Our neighbor to the south has rolled out an aggressive approach that is worthy of examination.
Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox has aggressively moved to build, by 2028, 35,000 starter homes in Utah priced under $400,000. That initiative is propelled by a dual effort to reduce regulatory burdens with $300 million in public investment funds supporting low-cost, new homeowner financing through Utah banks and credit unions.
If we want our kids and grandkids to stay in and return to Idaho, we need to reduce Idaho’s high housing costs. The new legislative housing task force should take the lead.
Taggart is an attorney in Idaho Falls and has worked in Republican politics since his teens, both in campaigns and for elected officials, including running a congressional office.