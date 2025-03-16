OPINION: Legislature will take look at reducing Idaho’s housing crunch

Idaho Gov. Brad Little often has said his primary goal is to ensure our kids and grandkids have a chance to stay in Idaho or, if they have left, to return. Soaring housing costs are an increasing barrier that must be tackled to preserve that goal.

Idaho housing is no longer low cost. Last year, the National Association of Realtors found that Idaho was the second most unaffordable state, only trailing Montana, when comparing home prices to income. Nearly half — 49.3% — of Idaho residents say housing costs put a strain on their household budget.

A survey of Idahoans conducted this year by Boise State University’s Idaho Policy Institute shows that housing, particularly affordability, is the fourth highest issue they want the Idaho Legislature to address, only trailing education, jobs and the economy, and health care.

Housing cost has risen dramatically in importance. In 2016, barely more than 40% of Idahoans thought housing was a top issue for the Legislature to tackle. In 2025, that number had jumped to 64.1%.

This year’s Idaho House has passed a bill (and the Idaho Senate is about to consider) providing $100 million in property tax relief. While Idaho’s property taxes are relatively low (40th in the U.S.), any reduction has benefit.

Potentially more important, the Legislature just authorized an interim committee to look at the impact of local housing regulations on the housing supply and affordability before next year’s session. The focus is set to be on the cost of housing regulation by our cities and counties. But the task force should look beyond merely smoothing the way in Idaho for more subdivisions filled with large, expensive houses.