OPINION: Let’s focus on forest health, not killing barred owls

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

Rather than killing one owl species to preserve another, the federal government should focus on restoring forest health and developing lush habitats.

In other words, officials should abandon a project to kill some 450,000 barred owls in West Coast forests out of a desire to protect the northern spotted owl. Under the Biden administration, the U.S. Forest Service approved a plan to have trained shooters target barred owls for 30 years over more than 20,000 square miles of forest in Washington, Oregon and California.

The issue has returned to prominence with a bipartisan group of 19 lawmakers asking the current administration to rethink the plan. They claim it would be overly expensive and they question whether it would help spotted owls.

Therein lie the broader questions about public expenditures and about humans’ ability to manage the environment. “This is an inappropriate and inefficient use of U.S. taxpayer dollars,” the lawmakers wrote. “This latest plan is an example of our federal government attempting to supersede nature and control environmental outcomes at great cost.”

The northern spotted owl long has been a lightning rod for environmental debates in this part of the country. In the 1980s and 1990s, logging restrictions were imposed to preserve the owl’s habitat in old-growth forests, generating strident debates and altering the economies of logging communities.