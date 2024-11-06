Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionNovember 6, 2024

Nov. 6 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinion

Complete ignorance

And the grand prize for the most ignorant letter of the year goes to Mike Epstein, of Clarkston (Tribune Oct. 13), for his complete ignorance of the situation between the so-called Palestinians and the state of Israel.

The first inclination any educated person could have toward Epstein’s ridiculous tirade, “Understanding Israel,” would be to completely refute it, a task that would be very simple. However, one would need a very long snorkel to get down and wallow in that deep mudhole.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Instead, I would suggest two books to Mr. Epstein that might help him learn a few real facts on the topic of the Israeli-Palestinian situation. Those two books would be “One Jewish State” by David Friedman and “The Israel Test” by George Gilder.

Both books can be found on Amazon. One would hope Mr. Epstein would take the time to learn a few facts before making a total fool of himself in the future.

Dick Sherwin

Lewiston

Related
OpinionNov. 7
Nov. 7 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionNov. 7
OPINION: New election law claims first victims: legit voters
OpinionNov. 6
OPINION: The 2024 election is finally past; now what’s next?
OpinionNov. 5
Nov. 5 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
Related
OPINION: Idaho ed department now helping Prager get his message out
OpinionNov. 5
OPINION: Idaho ed department now helping Prager get his message out
OpinionNov. 5
OPINION: Get serious about improving youth mental health
OPINION: What Idaho Proposition 1’s campaign won’t be telling you
OpinionNov. 3
OPINION: What Idaho Proposition 1’s campaign won’t be telling you
OPINION: Here’s a final look at Tuesday’s ballot measures
OpinionNov. 3
OPINION: Here’s a final look at Tuesday’s ballot measures
OpinionNov. 3
Nov. 3 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionNov. 3
Nov. 3 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Idahoan paid freedom’s ultimate price
OpinionNov. 1
OPINION: Idahoan paid freedom’s ultimate price
OPINION: Cheers & Jeers: Raul Labrador is oblivious
OpinionNov. 1
OPINION: Cheers & Jeers: Raul Labrador is oblivious
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy