Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionJanuary 5, 2025

Jan. 5 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinion

Let’s value life

If your precious child (or one close to your heart) — perhaps originally viewed as an “inconvenience” — were potentially in physical danger, would you want someone to step in to try to help or simply speak up on their behalf?

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley March for Life is Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, a time when various faiths (or none) unify around a single stance: Life matters (all stages) and should be cherished and celebrated.

But does a simple, peaceful rally/march from downtown Lewiston’s Brackenbury Square to the courthouse really matter?

It does.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Not only do we draw strength and inspiration from one another and the speakers, but we are taking a public stand (hopefully imprinting a compelling message on observing hearts and minds, including government officials) on behalf of God’s most precious gift — babies — in harm’s way, who cannot speak up for themselves.

Many Bible verses speak to helping the weak and vulnerable, and to God’s creation of life itself, for “In him (God) we live and move and have our being ... .” Further, Proverbs 24:11-12 offers a sobering reverence: “Rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter. If you say, ‘But we knew nothing about this,’ does he who weighs the heart perceive it?”

We have the opportunity to show the living God (who determines our fate, and that of our nation) that we are on his side in valuing life. Let’s take it.

Ronda Granlund

Clarkston

Related
OpinionJan. 5
Jan. 5 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionJan. 5
Jan. 5 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionJan. 5
OPINION: This is no time for Little to go along to get along
OpinionJan. 5
Jan. 5 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinion
Related
OPINION: Behind the ‘Lie of the Year,’ some bitter truths may be found
OpinionJan. 5, 2001
OPINION: Behind the ‘Lie of the Year,’ some bitter truths may be found
OPINION: Rural kids could suffer the brunt of education privatization
OpinionJan. 5, 2001
OPINION: Rural kids could suffer the brunt of education privatization
OPINION: My critics are glossing over some inconvenient facts on building
OpinionJan. 5, 2001
OPINION: My critics are glossing over some inconvenient facts on building
OpinionJan. 4, 2001
OPINION: Read the full itinerary before boarding this train
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Mayor makes a vote for the kids
OpinionJan. 3, 2001
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Mayor makes a vote for the kids
OPINION: Using this tool would likely help get our money’s worth
OpinionJan. 1, 2001
OPINION: Using this tool would likely help get our money’s worth
OPINION: Here’s what may lie ahead for Idaho in the new year to come
OpinionDec. 31, 2024
OPINION: Here’s what may lie ahead for Idaho in the new year to come
OPINION: Who helped in rural Idaho’s hour of need — and who didn’t
OpinionDec. 29, 2024
OPINION: Who helped in rural Idaho’s hour of need — and who didn’t
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy