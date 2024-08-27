Jan. 5 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinion

Let’s value life
If your precious child (or one close to your heart) — perhaps originally viewed as an “inconvenience” — were potentially in physical danger, would you want someone to step in to try to help or simply speak up on their behalf?
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley March for Life is Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, a time when various faiths (or none) unify around a single stance: Life matters (all stages) and should be cherished and celebrated.
But does a simple, peaceful rally/march from downtown Lewiston’s Brackenbury Square to the courthouse really matter?
It does.
Not only do we draw strength and inspiration from one another and the speakers, but we are taking a public stand (hopefully imprinting a compelling message on observing hearts and minds, including government officials) on behalf of God’s most precious gift — babies — in harm’s way, who cannot speak up for themselves.
Many Bible verses speak to helping the weak and vulnerable, and to God’s creation of life itself, for “In him (God) we live and move and have our being ... .” Further, Proverbs 24:11-12 offers a sobering reverence: “Rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter. If you say, ‘But we knew nothing about this,’ does he who weighs the heart perceive it?”
We have the opportunity to show the living God (who determines our fate, and that of our nation) that we are on his side in valuing life. Let’s take it.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston