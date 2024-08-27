Jan. 5 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinion

Let’s value life

If your precious child (or one close to your heart) — perhaps originally viewed as an “inconvenience” — were potentially in physical danger, would you want someone to step in to try to help or simply speak up on their behalf?

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley March for Life is Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, a time when various faiths (or none) unify around a single stance: Life matters (all stages) and should be cherished and celebrated.

But does a simple, peaceful rally/march from downtown Lewiston’s Brackenbury Square to the courthouse really matter?

It does.