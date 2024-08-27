Feb. 1 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinion

Loyalty above all

In today’s America, loyalty has replaced merit in the selection and confirmation of those chosen for President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

The phrase “To the victor go the spoils” — Latin “spolia optima” — was used during the time of the Roman Empire’s conquest of much of Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia.

In practice, conquests anywhere spread death and destruction in wars where the victors take lives and claim property.

Patronage was part of the U.S. political landscape from President George Washington, but the first known user of “To the victor go the spoils” was William L. Marcy in 1828. President Andrew Jackson awarded his friends and punished his enemies: At the beginning of Jackson’s administration, fully 919 officials were removed from government positions, amounting to nearly 10% of all government postings.