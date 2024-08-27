Feb. 1 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinion

Loyalty above all
In today’s America, loyalty has replaced merit in the selection and confirmation of those chosen for President Donald Trump’s cabinet.
The phrase “To the victor go the spoils” — Latin “spolia optima” — was used during the time of the Roman Empire’s conquest of much of Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
In practice, conquests anywhere spread death and destruction in wars where the victors take lives and claim property.
Patronage was part of the U.S. political landscape from President George Washington, but the first known user of “To the victor go the spoils” was William L. Marcy in 1828. President Andrew Jackson awarded his friends and punished his enemies: At the beginning of Jackson’s administration, fully 919 officials were removed from government positions, amounting to nearly 10% of all government postings.
Jackson’s cronyism encouraged fraud and corruption in government. The Pendleton Act, 1883, replaced the spoils system with competitive exams for applicants to qualify for government jobs based on merit and qualifications.
Today, approximately 80% of federal government jobs are filled through a competitive examination of your background, work experience and education, rather than through a written civil service test. The application process can take up to one year to complete and includes passing a written civil service test, interview, polygraph examination, physical fitness test and a thorough background investigation.
As the Senate confirmation hearings for the president’s cabinet positions continue, it is abundantly clear that loyalty to President Trump has replaced all of the above.
Stan Smith
Viola