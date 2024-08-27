Letters: Our Readers’ Opinion

Correcting Prop 1 info

I would like to correct a few figures that Bob Hassoldt used to make the argument in his Tribune opinion piece dated Sept. 1.

He mentioned a figure of $40 million dollars as the cost of replacing the voting machines in order to implement Proposition 1. That would be the top estimation of the cost, but that’s only if the state decides to take that route. They may choose to simply update the software, which would significantly lower the cost to about $500,000. To date, no decision has been made.

Bob’s voter registration totals are incorrect. I took his advice and exercised, “the responsibility of the involved citizen that our Founding Fathers invisioned” and looked up the correct numbers on sos.idaho.gov. Just totaling the correct voter registration numbers of unaffiliated ( 266,600) and Democratic (127,623), they total 394,223. That’s 210,064 voters fewer than the number of registered Republicans voters in Idaho (604,287). So clearly, swaying voters is not the purpose of Proposition 1.

Proposition 1 is a nonpartisan, voters’ rights initiative only. Its supporters believe in the right of legal voters to vote in every election that their tax dollars pay for. No one should have to pre-qualify to vote by registering in a political party beforehand, especially if they plan to vote for the candidate, not the party line.

Our right to vote precedes all other rights. Regardless of affiliation, vote yes on Prop 1 in November. Thank you.

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia

Ranked choice voting

I don’t vote party lines. I listen, research many venues and I vote.

Proposition 1 contains wordage concerning ranked choice voting, with both parties leaving out some information. You must research for yourself. I have experience with this system. You should research states that have ranked choice voting.

Rank is voting in order, first through sixth, of your choices. Once you have ranked your choices, there is a calculation done of the percentages of first, second and third place votes a delegate receives. Even if delegates get the most first place votes, they are not guaranteed to win.

The idea behind ranked choice voting is to allow a delegate who has a combination of higher votes (first, second, third), to emerge as a more majority winner. It’s possible two conservatives or two liberals could be in the primary.

Once delegates are chosen from respective parties, we all get to vote anyway. The majority should win.

Cathy Jo Zeller

Lewiston

Enjoying e-edition

I subscribe to the Lewiston Tribune’s digital e-edition and after the change I was near canceling.

Arrrrghh. Why can’t I, why won’t it, where is?

Recently, I sat and clicked the three horizontal bars, the buttons and simply explored. After all, isn’t that what the Sunday edition is for?

Wow, is all I can say. “Read articles from the page” is perfect for me. I have rediscovered the joy of the Comics section.

Discovering and using the listen function is amazing. Just the right voice, tempo and enunciation as I read along. It is like reading with a friend. My next adventure is to download and listen to the whole paper. Like listening to an audiobook with multiple chapters?

If you canceled, or are thinking of canceling, I suggest taking the time to explore. Consider moving the default button to “read articles from the page,” as I did.

I must admit however, a continuing tic in my side is the date. Placement? Layout? I just can’t put my finger on why it bugs me like an itch I can’t scratch.

I just wanted to write and say thanks to all those working hard to keep it local and yet in step with the ever-evolving 21st century. It has become a joy to read once again.

Rosanne Smith

Arco, Idaho

Just stop digging

Ol’ Bridger Barnett is at it again, trying to reply to my letter about the Tribune’s supposed “puppet” letter writers.

Of course, Ol’ Bridger is unable to see that, when his letters are appearing in the Tribune as often as they do, that must make him one of the Tribune’s “pet puppets” as well. It hurts when logic turns around and bites you on the butt, doesn’t it?

Bridger needs to heed that age-old saying: When you find yourself in a hole — stop digging.

Danny Radakovich