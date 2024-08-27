Letters: Our Readers’ Opinion

Truth about Prop 1

Here’s the simple truth about Proposition 1: Its sole purpose is to give more of a voice to Democrat voters at the polls.

If you want more Democrats to be elected to office, you need to vote yes.

If you want to move Idaho away from paper ballots and hand counting, you need to vote yes.

However, if you want to keep Idaho in Republican control and our elections simple and secure, you need to vote no on Prop 1.

Skip Brandt

Kooskia

Grab a cup of coffee

Having read the Sept. 29 Tribune opinion piece by Richard Eggleston and the letter to the editor by Mike Epstein you would think that these two guys have diametrically opposing views, but they ought to go have a cup of coffee with each other because there is one thing that they do agree on and it’s the Jews.

Eggleston starts out his barely coherent and rambling piece on George Soros and the vast conspiracy that this one man has perpetuated, and here I thought that George Soros was a Hungarian Jewish businessman who barely escaped being murdered with his whole family by the Nazis and then escaped the tender mercies of the Russians to go to school in England after World War II and start his business career.

Mike blames most of the world’s miseries on the Jewish lobby and how unfair it all is that the Jews have settled illegally in Israel, thereby causing such awful strife.

Maybe the two should catch up and realize that they have a lot in common. It must be the Jews.

Brian Hensley

Lewiston

Won’t support Harris

Listening to Vice President Kamala Harris and going out and looking at her policies, I am still not sure what they are.

She wants to raise taxes on corporations by 7 percent, that raises the price of whatever they sell by 7 percent. She wants to stop price gouging in grocery stores; they operate on a 1.5% markup. I wouldn’t invest my money in anything giving me a 1.5% return. She says she will end the Donald Trump tax cuts. My wife and I make less than $100,000 a year; it would cost us $2,000 in taxes if she does. That’s a lot of money to us.

The Democrats are in favor of open borders. They have not only allowed people from all over the world to come in and receive benefits from our government, but they have also flown people in at taxpayer expense. In some Democratic-controlled states, they are allowed to vote in elections. The current Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Alabama for removing noncitizens from voter rolls. Do you really want people from around the world deciding who our representatives are?

The Democratic Party has allowed more than 13,000 convicted murders into our country, and more than 15,000 convicted rapists. They have lost more than 350,000 children.

I will not support a party that allows other countries to empty their prisons into America, allow children to be put into slavery and encourage noncitizens to vote.

Dan Long

Clarkston

Would imitation work?