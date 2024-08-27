Oct. 23 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote for Nostrant
Yes, Idaho District 7, you do have a professional, well-qualified candidate running for House Seat 7A.
Vickie Nostrant has resided in Lewiston since 2018 with her husband, Larry. She is a veteran of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, has 50-plus years nursing experience in the hospital and clinic setting as a OB-GYN nurse practitioner and director of critical care and emergency departments.
She is an active community volunteer, currently giving time to Reclaim Idaho, Idaho Medical Reserve Corps, American Red Cross Disaster Relief, the Elk River Ambulance service where she is an Advanced EMT and part-time resident, and as a seasonal volunteer for Idaho Parks and Recreation
Vickie has been endorsed by the following: United Steelworkers, city of Lewiston firefighters and paramedics, Teamsters Local 690, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center nurses, Conservation Voters of Idaho, Idaho Democratic Women’s Caucus, 3.14 Action Fund and the city of Elk City.
Deena Heath
Lewiston