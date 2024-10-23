Oct. 24 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Trump’s threats

Earlier this year a weekly roundup of “Not Real News” was included in Inland 360. It debunked “widely reported but false or inaccurate reports” from social media and was produced by The Associated Press.

This summer it began to vanish with a notation that the AP had not supplied the roundup that week. Then, on Sept. 26, the notation read that the insert would “resume after the Nov. 5 elections.”

This is most curious. The time leading up to an election is when it is most important for people to separate fact from fiction. What’s happening?

It is clear that the AP is scared. They must fear retribution if they anger Donald Trump by debunking one of his lies. He has clearly stated he will go after people he doesn’t agree with. Looks like Trump’s threats are driving one more nail into the coffin silencing our free press.

Steve Flint

Pullman

