Oct. 24 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Trump’s threats
Earlier this year a weekly roundup of “Not Real News” was included in Inland 360. It debunked “widely reported but false or inaccurate reports” from social media and was produced by The Associated Press.
This summer it began to vanish with a notation that the AP had not supplied the roundup that week. Then, on Sept. 26, the notation read that the insert would “resume after the Nov. 5 elections.”
This is most curious. The time leading up to an election is when it is most important for people to separate fact from fiction. What’s happening?
It is clear that the AP is scared. They must fear retribution if they anger Donald Trump by debunking one of his lies. He has clearly stated he will go after people he doesn’t agree with. Looks like Trump’s threats are driving one more nail into the coffin silencing our free press.
Steve Flint
Pullman
Vote for Vickie Nostrant
Are you tired of the same gridlock in our Idaho Legislature, where our representatives lock horns over frivolous culture issues rather than tackle the issues important to us? Well, we have the solution. It lies in a new representative.
Vickie Nostrant is running for Seat 7A in the Idaho House of Representatives. Unlike her opponent, Vickie has been “boots-on-the-ground” campaigning since her announcement to run. This energy will be apparent throughout her tenure in the House. Vickie will work tirelessly on issues important to Idahoans such as preserving voting rights and ensuring quality education. And with several degrees in nursing ... she is especially qualified to weigh in on legislation for the health care field.
Vickie’s lengthy and wide range of experience as a U.S. Army Nurse Corps veteran, OB/GYN nurse practitioner, general practice nurse (to name just a few of her nursing specialties) makes her uniquely qualified to address our state’s health care issues from every angle.
Vickie’s volunteer work as an advanced EMT and an American Red Cross Disaster Relief volunteer demonstrate her commitment to serving her community ... .
Vickie has been endorsed by the 314 Action Fund (supporting STEM field candidates), Lewiston Firefighters IAFF 1773, United Steelworkers (representing the Clearwater Paper employees), the city of Elk River, and the Teamsters (representing St. Joseph Regional Medical Center nurses).
As you can see, there’s simply no better candidate to represent our district in Boise.
Vote for Vickie Nostrant, District 7A, House of Representatives, on Nov. 5. Thank you.
Jennifer Artley
Grangeville