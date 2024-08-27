Sections
OpinionOctober 26, 2024

Oct. 26 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote no on Prop 1

Idaho Republicans, pay attention. Vote no on Proposition 1.

Idaho is one of the most Republican states in the U.S. for a reason. We value our freedom and independence and reject the left-wing, big-government policies that today define the Democratic Party.

Do we want or need Democrat help in selecting our candidates? No.

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

Trump didn’t send aid

I remembered reading this article about Donald Trump who wouldn’t send aid to the Malden and Pine City victims in Whitman county. What a phony liar about current hurricanes.

The Jan. 16, 2021, article to read in the Spokesman-Review is headlined “Trump is blocking aid to Malden, Pine City fire victims over beef with Inslee, McMorris Rodgers aide says.”

Julian Matthews

Pullman

Earning the vote

I occasionally vote for Republican candidates who demonstrate exceptional civic responsibility, civility, moral character and, most importantly, loyalty to the laws and Constitution of the United States.

Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles has earned my vote through competent and unbiased service, and because of the diligent protection and assistance he provided to vulnerable residents during the perilously drawn-out evacuation of Syringa mobile home park following its closure some years ago.

Lori McCann likewise represents all her constituents, and has allowed me to share differences with her, including on reproductive rights, without any blaming or vitriol, and without ignoring me.

By contrast, Idaho state Sen. Dan Foreman has proven himself unfit for office, and shouldn’t be reelected. Claiming to be a Christian, Foreman seems to have gone no further than the first bit of the Old Testament, extracting only the simple-minded directive to blame women first, and always.

I trust Rep. McCann’s corroborating account of Foreman’s recent angry outburst against excellent House candidate Trish Carter-Goodheart, with him absurdly and pathetically shouting at an American Indian woman to “go back where you came from.”

Julia Parker offers an excellent alternative to Foreman, who has no place in elected office because of an abject failure of moral character and civic understanding, same as our would-be insurrectionist in chief Donald Trump. Lying about his own failures compounds the error to the point of unredeemability, same as Trump.

I don’t vote for liars, or abusers of women, either. Real men apologize and own their mistakes.

Chris Norden

Moscow

The hypocrite vote

On average, every single undocumented immigrant commits fewer crimes in America than Donald Trump.

Only hypocrites vote for a criminal and claim to “back the blue” and are for “law and order.”

Karen Ransom

Clarkston

