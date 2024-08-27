Oct. 26 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles has earned my vote through competent and unbiased service, and because of the diligent protection and assistance he provided to vulnerable residents during the perilously drawn-out evacuation of Syringa mobile home park following its closure some years ago.

Lori McCann likewise represents all her constituents, and has allowed me to share differences with her, including on reproductive rights, without any blaming or vitriol, and without ignoring me.

By contrast, Idaho state Sen. Dan Foreman has proven himself unfit for office, and shouldn’t be reelected. Claiming to be a Christian, Foreman seems to have gone no further than the first bit of the Old Testament, extracting only the simple-minded directive to blame women first, and always.

I trust Rep. McCann’s corroborating account of Foreman’s recent angry outburst against excellent House candidate Trish Carter-Goodheart, with him absurdly and pathetically shouting at an American Indian woman to “go back where you came from.”

Julia Parker offers an excellent alternative to Foreman, who has no place in elected office because of an abject failure of moral character and civic understanding, same as our would-be insurrectionist in chief Donald Trump. Lying about his own failures compounds the error to the point of unredeemability, same as Trump.

I don’t vote for liars, or abusers of women, either. Real men apologize and own their mistakes.

Chris Norden

Moscow

The hypocrite vote

On average, every single undocumented immigrant commits fewer crimes in America than Donald Trump.

Only hypocrites vote for a criminal and claim to “back the blue” and are for “law and order.”

Karen Ransom

Clarkston